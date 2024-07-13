What size lift for 35 inch tires RAM 1500?

The RAM 1500 is a popular choice among truck enthusiasts for its powerful capabilities and rugged design. Many truck owners are interested in upgrading their tires to larger ones, such as 35-inch tires, to enhance their truck’s off-road performance and appearance. However, fitting 35-inch tires on a RAM 1500 requires a lift kit to provide enough clearance. So, what size lift is needed for 35-inch tires on a RAM 1500?
Answer:
To accommodate 35-inch tires on a RAM 1500, a lift kit of at least 4 to 6 inches is recommended. This size lift will provide the necessary space for the larger tires to fit without rubbing against the fenders or causing any other clearance issues.
1. Can I fit 35-inch tires on a stock RAM 1500?
No, a stock RAM 1500 does not have enough clearance to fit 35-inch tires without rubbing against the fenders.
2. What are the benefits of installing 35-inch tires on a RAM 1500?
Upgrading to 35-inch tires can enhance traction, ground clearance, and the overall off-road capability of the RAM 1500. The larger tires also give the truck a more aggressive and commanding look.
3. Are there any downsides to installing 35-inch tires on a RAM 1500?
While there are several benefits, there can be some downsides. The larger tires may lead to a slight decrease in fuel efficiency and performance. Additionally, the increased weight of the tires can put additional strain on the suspension and drivetrain components.
4. Can I install a smaller lift to fit 35-inch tires?
While it is technically possible to install a smaller lift, it is not recommended. Anything less than a 4-inch lift may not provide sufficient clearance for the 35-inch tires to fit without rubbing or causing other issues.
5. Do I need to make any other modifications when installing a lift for 35-inch tires?
In most cases, when installing a lift kit for 35-inch tires on a RAM 1500, it is advisable to also upgrade the shocks, add extended sway bar links, and consider modifying the steering geometry to maintain proper alignment and improve the overall handling.
6. Can I install a lift kit myself?
While it is possible to install a lift kit yourself if you have the necessary tools and mechanical knowledge, it is recommended to seek professional assistance. Proper installation and alignment are crucial to ensure the lift kit functions optimally and does not cause any issues down the road.
7. Can I still tow and haul heavy loads with a lift kit for 35-inch tires?
Yes, a properly installed lift kit should not significantly affect the RAM 1500’s towing and hauling capabilities. However, it’s essential to consider the additional weight and the potential impact on performance and fuel efficiency.
8. Will installing a lift kit void my truck’s warranty?
In most cases, installing a lift kit will not void your truck’s entire warranty. However, modifications made to accommodate the lift kit, such as cutting or drilling, may void certain aspects of the warranty. It’s important to check with your dealership or manufacturer for clarification.
9. How much does it cost to install a lift kit for 35-inch tires on a RAM 1500?
The cost of installing a lift kit can vary depending on the brand, quality, and complexity of the kit. On average, you can expect to spend anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000, including installation costs.
10. Can I use a leveling kit instead of a lift kit?
While a leveling kit can provide some additional clearance, it may not be enough to fit 35-inch tires without rubbing or causing other issues. It is generally recommended to use a proper lift kit to accommodate larger tires.
11. How does a lift kit affect the RAM 1500’s ride quality?
A lift kit can slightly alter the ride quality of the RAM 1500, especially if larger tires are installed. The truck may feel stiffer and less nimble, especially on paved roads. However, the overall impact on ride quality will depend on the specific lift kit and tire combination chosen.
12. Do I need to recalibrate the speedometer after installing a lift kit?
In most cases, a lift kit installation does not require recalibrating the speedometer. However, changing to larger tires may affect the accuracy of the speedometer and odometer readings. Using a programmer or recalibration tool can help ensure accurate readings.