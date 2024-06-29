The PlayStation 4 Slim is a popular gaming console loved by gamers around the world. One important aspect to consider before purchasing a console is the size of its hard drive. In this article, we will directly address the question: “What size is the PS4 Slim hard drive?”, and provide you with more information about it.
The **PS4 Slim hard drive** comes with a **500GB** capacity. This size allows you to store a substantial number of games, applications, and media files on your console.
Now, let’s move on to answering some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs about the PS4 Slim hard drive:
1. Can the hard drive on the PS4 Slim be upgraded?
Yes, the hard drive on the PS4 Slim can be upgraded. This allows you to replace the original 500GB drive with a larger one if you desire more storage space.
2. What is the maximum storage capacity the PS4 Slim supports?
The PS4 Slim supports hard drives with a maximum storage capacity of **2TB**. After upgrading, you can have up to four times the original space.
3. How difficult is it to upgrade the hard drive on the PS4 Slim?
The process of upgrading the hard drive on the PS4 Slim is relatively simple and can be done by following step-by-step instructions provided by Sony. However, it’s important to back up your data before attempting this.
4. Can I use an external hard drive for additional storage on the PS4 Slim?
Yes, you can connect an external hard drive to the PS4 Slim using one of its USB ports. This allows you to expand your storage capacity without the need to upgrade the internal hard drive.
5. Does upgrading the hard drive on the PS4 Slim void the warranty?
No, upgrading the hard drive on the PS4 Slim does not void the warranty. Sony allows users to replace the hard drive as long as it doesn’t damage the console during the process.
6. How many games can a 500GB hard drive hold?
The number of games a 500GB hard drive can hold varies depending on the size of the games. On average, you can expect to store around **10-15 games**, assuming they are not exceedingly large.
7. Can I use an SSD instead of an HDD for the PS4 Slim?
Yes, you can use a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a traditional hard disk drive (HDD) on the PS4 Slim. An SSD offers faster loading times compared to an HDD, but it may be more expensive for larger capacities.
8. Can I swap my PS4 Slim hard drive with a friend’s?
While it is technically possible to swap hard drives between PS4 Slim consoles, it is not recommended. Doing so will require a complete reinstallation of the operating system, and you will lose all data from both consoles.
9. Can I install games directly on an external hard drive?
No, games cannot be installed directly on an external hard drive. They must be installed on the internal hard drive, but you can move them back and forth between the internal and external drives.
10. Can I use a portable hard drive that is powered through USB?
Yes, a portable hard drive powered through USB can be used with the PS4 Slim. It is convenient as it eliminates the need for an additional power source.
11. Are there any specific requirements for the hard drive used for upgrading?
Yes, the hard drive you use for upgrading the PS4 Slim should be a 2.5-inch SATA hard drive that is no thicker than 9.5mm and has a storage capacity of up to 2TB.
12. Can I use an external SSD for game storage on the PS4 Slim?
Yes, you can use an external SSD for game storage on the PS4 Slim. Connecting an SSD via USB delivers faster loading times and performance improvements compared to the internal or external HDD.