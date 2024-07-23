What size gas tank does a 2021 RAM 1500 have?
The 2021 RAM 1500 is a popular full-sized pickup truck known for its powerful performance and impressive towing capacity. However, one common question that potential buyers may have is, “What size gas tank does a 2021 RAM 1500 have?” Well, the answer to this question is straightforward and can greatly influence the truck’s driving range and fuel efficiency.
The 2021 RAM 1500 comes with different fuel tank options, depending on the model and configuration. The standard fuel tank size for most RAM 1500 models is 23 gallons. This is the capacity of the regular cab and quad cab models, which are equipped with a 6’4″ truck bed. However, there is also an available option to upgrade to a larger fuel tank size of 33 gallons. This larger tank size is specifically designed for the crew cab models, which come with either a 5’7″ or 6’4″ truck bed.
Now that we know the answer to the main question, let’s explore some related frequently asked questions about the RAM 1500 fuel tank:
1. How far can you travel on a full tank with a 23-gallon fuel tank in the RAM 1500?
The driving range on a full tank of a RAM 1500 with a 23-gallon fuel tank can vary, depending on various factors such as engine size, driving conditions, and payload. However, you can typically expect a range of approximately 400 to 500 miles before needing to refuel.
2. What about the driving range with the larger 33-gallon fuel tank?
With the larger 33-gallon fuel tank option, the RAM 1500’s driving range can increase significantly. On average, you can anticipate a driving range of about 550 to 650 miles with a full tank.
3. Can I upgrade my RAM 1500’s fuel tank from the standard 23-gallon to the larger 33-gallon option?
Yes, if you’re looking for an extended driving range, you have the option to upgrade your RAM 1500’s fuel tank from the standard 23-gallon to the larger 33-gallon option. However, it’s important to note that this upgrade is only available for crew cab models with a 5’7″ or 6’4″ truck bed.
4. How does the size of the fuel tank affect the RAM 1500’s fuel efficiency?
The size of the fuel tank itself does not directly impact the fuel efficiency of the RAM 1500. Fuel efficiency is primarily determined by factors such as the engine type, transmission, and driving habits. However, a larger fuel tank allows for a longer driving range, which means fewer stops for refueling during long trips.
5. Can I manually calculate the fuel efficiency of my RAM 1500?
Yes, you can manually calculate the fuel efficiency of your RAM 1500 by tracking the number of miles driven and the amount of fuel consumed. Simply divide the total miles driven by the total amount of fuel used to get the fuel efficiency in miles per gallon (MPG).
6. Are there any other fuel-related options or enhancements available for the RAM 1500?
Yes, the RAM 1500 also offers an available EcoDiesel engine, which provides excellent fuel efficiency and towing capability for those who prioritize fuel economy. Additionally, the eTorque mild hybrid system is available for certain engine options and can assist with fuel economy as well.
7. Does the RAM 1500 offer any features to help monitor fuel consumption?
Yes, the RAM 1500 is equipped with a comprehensive driver information center that provides real-time fuel economy data, average MPG calculations, and more. This feature allows you to keep track of your fuel consumption and make adjustments to optimize efficiency.
8. Does the fuel tank size affect the payload capacity of the RAM 1500?
No, the fuel tank size does not directly affect the payload capacity of the RAM 1500. Payload capacity is determined by several factors such as suspension, chassis, and engine specifications.
9. How long does it take to fill up the RAM 1500’s fuel tank?
The time it takes to fill up the RAM 1500’s fuel tank depends on the fuel flow rate from the pump, but on average, it usually takes about 5 to 10 minutes to fill a tank from empty to full.
10. Can I use regular unleaded gasoline in the RAM 1500?
Yes, the RAM 1500 is designed to run on regular unleaded gasoline. However, certain engine configurations may have specific requirements, so it’s always recommended to refer to the owner’s manual for the correct fuel type.
11. What other factors should I consider to maximize fuel efficiency in my RAM 1500?
To maximize fuel efficiency in your RAM 1500, you can consider factors like maintaining proper tire inflation, avoiding excessive idling, reducing unnecessary cargo weight, and driving in an eco-friendly manner by avoiding harsh accelerations and sudden stops.
12. Are there any aftermarket fuel tank options available for the RAM 1500?
Yes, there are various aftermarket companies that offer extended fuel tank options for the RAM 1500. These options can provide even higher fuel capacity, allowing for longer driving ranges, but it’s important to ensure compatibility with your specific RAM 1500 model and consult with a professional before making any modifications.