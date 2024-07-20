What receivers have HDMI 2.1?

If you’re in the market for a new receiver, you may be wondering which ones support HDMI 2.1. HDMI 2.1 is the latest version of the HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) standard, offering advanced features and capabilities for an enhanced audio and video experience. While not all receivers on the market support HDMI 2.1, there are several options available that do. Let’s explore some of the receivers that have HDMI 2.1.
Answer: The receivers that have HDMI 2.1 include:
1. **Denon AVR-X3700H**: This receiver offers a 9.2 channel setup and supports HDMI 2.1 with its eight HDMI inputs and three HDMI outputs.
2. **Sony STR-DN1080**: With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, this 7.2 channel receiver delivers immersive audio and supports the latest video formats.
3. **Marantz SR8015**: This flagship receiver boasts HDMI 2.1 support with eight HDMI inputs and three HDMI outputs, allowing for seamless connectivity with high-resolution devices.
4. **Yamaha RX-A2A**: Featuring 7.2 channels and HDMI 2.1 support, this receiver provides excellent audio and video performance.
5. **Onkyo TX-NR696**: This 7.2 channel receiver is equipped with HDMI 2.1 support and offers multiple connectivity options for your home entertainment setup.
These receivers are just a few examples of models that feature the HDMI 2.1 standard. It’s worth noting that many manufacturers are releasing new receivers with HDMI 2.1 capabilities, so it’s essential to research and compare different models to find the one that best suits your needs and budget.
FAQs about receivers with HDMI 2.1:
1. Can I use HDMI 2.0 receivers with HDMI 2.1 devices?
Yes, you can still use HDMI 2.0 receivers with HDMI 2.1 devices. However, you won’t be able to take advantage of the enhanced features offered by HDMI 2.1.
2. Are there any affordable receivers with HDMI 2.1?
Yes, there are some budget-friendly options available that support HDMI 2.1, such as the **Denon AVR-S750H** and the **Onkyo TX-NR595**.
3. Does HDMI 2.1 support 8K resolution?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 supports resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz, allowing for stunning visuals on compatible devices.
4. Can HDMI 2.1 receivers pass through HDR10+ and Dolby Vision?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 receivers can pass through both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, ensuring excellent picture quality on compatible HDR content.
5. Do HDMI 2.1 receivers support eARC?
Yes, most HDMI 2.1 receivers support enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), allowing for high-quality audio transmission between your TV and receiver.
6. Can HDMI 2.1 receivers handle variable refresh rate (VRR) for gaming?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 receivers can support VRR, which helps eliminate screen tearing and provides a smoother gaming experience.
7. Do all HDMI 2.1 receivers offer the same number of inputs and outputs?
No, the number of HDMI inputs and outputs may vary depending on the receiver model. Be sure to check the specifications to ensure it meets your connectivity requirements.
8. Can HDMI 2.1 receivers upscale lower resolution content?
While HDMI 2.1 supports higher resolutions, upscaling capabilities may vary between receivers. Check the receiver’s specifications if upscaling is a priority for you.
9. Do HDMI 2.1 receivers support audio formats like Dolby Atmos?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 receivers support advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive surround sound experiences.
10. Are there any drawbacks to using HDMI 2.1?
HDMI 2.1 brings many benefits, but one potential drawback is that HDMI 2.1 cables may be required to take full advantage of the new features, as older HDMI cables may not support the bandwidth needed.
11. Can I connect my gaming console to an HDMI 2.1 receiver?
Absolutely! HDMI 2.1 receivers are perfect for connecting gaming consoles, as they can handle the high refresh rates and variable refresh rates supported by many gaming devices.
12. Is it worth investing in an HDMI 2.1 receiver?
If you want to future-proof your home theater setup and enjoy the latest audio and video technologies, investing in an HDMI 2.1 receiver is definitely worth considering. It ensures compatibility with upcoming devices and enhances your overall entertainment experience.
In conclusion, several receivers on the market support HDMI 2.1, offering advanced features and capabilities for an immersive audio and video experience. When choosing a receiver, consider your specific requirements, budget, and the connectivity options that best suit your needs. With an HDMI 2.1 receiver, you can enjoy the latest and greatest in home entertainment technology.