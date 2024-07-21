**What RAM works with aura sync?**
Aura Sync is a popular RGB lighting control software developed by ASUS. It allows users to synchronize the RGB lighting effects of various compatible components within a computer system. When it comes to RAM modules, not all of them are compatible with Aura Sync. However, there are a handful of RAM brands that do work seamlessly with this software.
**The answer to the question “What RAM works with aura sync?” is as follows:**
Corsair, G.Skill, GeIL, HyperX, Kingston, Teamgroup, and Thermaltake are the RAM brands that are compatible with Aura Sync.
1. Can I control the RGB lighting on my RAM with Aura Sync?
Yes, Aura Sync allows you to control the RGB lighting effects of compatible RAM modules.
2. Is Aura Sync limited to specific RAM models?
No, Aura Sync is not limited to specific RAM models but rather RAM brands. As long as you have a compatible RAM brand, you should be able to synchronize the RGB lighting through Aura Sync.
3. Do I need any additional cables or accessories to use Aura Sync with RAM?
No, you do not need any additional cables or accessories. The compatibility and synchronization with Aura Sync are controlled through the software itself.
4. Can I control each individual RAM stick’s RGB lighting separately?
Yes, with Aura Sync, you can control each individual RAM stick’s RGB lighting separately. This allows for more personalized and customizable lighting effects.
5. Are there any limitations in terms of the number of RAM modules that can be synchronized?
No, Aura Sync does not have any limitations in terms of the number of RAM modules that can be synchronized. You can synchronize as many compatible RAM modules as your motherboard supports.
6. Do I need a specific ASUS motherboard to use Aura Sync with RAM?
No, you do not need a specific ASUS motherboard to use Aura Sync with RAM. However, your motherboard should be compatible with Aura Sync for the software to function properly.
7. How do I set up Aura Sync with my RAM?
To set up Aura Sync with your RAM, you need to install the Aura Sync software provided by ASUS. Once installed, you can launch the software and follow the instructions to synchronize and customize the RGB lighting effects of your compatible RAM modules.
8. Can I use Aura Sync to sync the RGB lighting of my RAM with other components?
Yes, Aura Sync allows you to synchronize the RGB lighting effects of compatible RAM modules with other components such as RGB fans, CPU coolers, and graphics cards.
9. Are there any alternatives to Aura Sync for controlling RAM RGB lighting?
Yes, there are alternative RGB lighting control software available from other manufacturers such as Mystic Light Sync from MSI and RGB Fusion from Gigabyte. These software options may have their own list of compatible RAM brands.
10. Can I use Aura Sync to control the RGB lighting on non-ASUS components?
Yes, you can use Aura Sync to control the RGB lighting on certain non-ASUS components that are labeled as Aura Sync compatible. However, it is always recommended to check the compatibility list before purchasing.
11. Is there a mobile app for controlling Aura Sync?
Yes, ASUS has developed a mobile app called “Armoury Crate” that allows you to control Aura Sync and other ASUS software features on compatible devices.
12. Are there any known issues or troubleshooting tips for using Aura Sync with RAM?
Some users have reported compatibility issues when using Aura Sync with certain RAM modules, causing intermittent lighting or control problems. It is advisable to check for firmware updates for your motherboard and RAM modules, as these updates often address compatibility issues.