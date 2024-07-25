**What RAM 1500 years to avoid?**
When it comes to purchasing a used RAM 1500 pickup truck, it’s essential to consider the specific model years to avoid any potential issues or headaches down the road. While RAM trucks generally have a reputation for their durability and reliability, some model years may have had specific problems that potential buyers need to be aware of. Here’s a closer look at the RAM 1500 years that may be best to avoid:
1. Why should I be cautious about specific RAM 1500 model years?
Different model years can have different issues and recalls, which may affect their overall performance and reliability.
2. What model years of RAM 1500 should I avoid?
The model years that owners and experts suggest avoiding are the 2014, 2015, and **2016 RAM 1500**.
3. What issues were reported with the 2014 RAM 1500?
Owners of the 2014 RAM 1500 reported problems with the transmission, including rough shifting and failure to engage gears properly.
4. How about the 2015 RAM 1500?
The 2015 RAM 1500 was plagued by issues with the electronic stability control system, resulting in sudden braking or acceleration and potential loss of control.
5. What were the concerns surrounding the 2016 RAM 1500?
In the case of the 2016 RAM 1500, many owners reported engine and fuel system problems, including misfires, stalling, and excessive fuel consumption.
6. Were there any other problematic RAM 1500 model years?
While the 2014, 2015, and 2016 RAM 1500s received the most complaints, it’s important to note that there were also sporadic reports of issues with other model years.
7. What other factors should I consider when buying a used RAM 1500?
Apart from model years, factors like mileage, maintenance history, and overall condition should also be taken into consideration before purchasing a used RAM 1500.
8. Can I still buy a RAM 1500 from the avoided model years?
Yes, if you’re set on purchasing a RAM 1500 from the avoided model years, it’s crucial to conduct a thorough inspection, consider obtaining a vehicle history report, and potentially get a professional inspection to address any potential risks.
9. Are there any model years that are recommended instead?
Generally, RAM 1500 trucks from the 2017 model year and onward have had fewer reported issues and are considered reliable choices.
10. What improvements were made in the newer RAM 1500 models?
Newer RAM 1500 models benefit from updates in technology, improved fuel efficiency, enhanced towing capabilities, and a more comfortable ride.
11. How can I check for any recalls or technical service bulletins on a used RAM 1500?
To verify recalls or technical service bulletins, you can visit the official website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) to obtain the most up-to-date information.
12. Should I consider purchasing a RAM 1500 from a certified pre-owned (CPO) program?
If you want a higher level of assurance and warranty coverage, opting for a RAM 1500 from a certified pre-owned program may be a wise choice, as these vehicles undergo rigorous inspections and come with extended warranties.