Sony’s PlayStation 4 (PS4) has always been known for its impressive controller, providing an immersive gaming experience. However, some players might prefer the precision and familiarity of a mouse and keyboard combo. While the PS4 was primarily designed for controller use, there are a few options available for those who wish to play with a mouse and keyboard.
Can You Use a Mouse and Keyboard on PS4?
Yes, it is possible to use a mouse and keyboard on your PS4. Sony introduced limited support for these peripherals in 2018, allowing certain games to be played with them. However, it’s important to note that not all games support mouse and keyboard input.
What PS4 Games Can You Play with Mouse and Keyboard?
The list of PS4 games that support mouse and keyboard input is relatively small, but it does include some popular titles. These games include:
– **Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn**: This massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) is widely regarded as one of the best titles to play with a mouse and keyboard on the PS4.
– War Thunder: This free-to-play vehicle combat game allows players to take control of tanks, aircraft, and ships. It fully supports mouse and keyboard input.
– **Final Fantasy XV**: While not all aspects of the game are compatible with mouse and keyboard, combat and exploration can be enjoyed with this input method.
– DayZ: This survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world lets players explore, scavenge, and survive using a mouse and keyboard.
– Elite Dangerous: In this open-world space exploration game, you can pilot your spaceship with a mouse and keyboard.
– The Sims 4: A beloved life simulation game where creating and controlling virtual lives is made easier with a mouse and keyboard.
– Elder Scrolls Online: This MMORPG set in the world of Tamriel allows for smooth gameplay with a mouse and keyboard.
These are just a few examples, and the list of games that support mouse and keyboard on the PS4 may expand as more developers consider adding this feature.
How to Set Up Mouse and Keyboard on PS4?
Setting up a mouse and keyboard on your PS4 is a relatively simple process. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your mouse and keyboard to the USB ports on your PS4.
2. Navigate to the “Settings” menu on your PS4 home screen.
3. Scroll down and select “Devices.”
4. Choose “External Keyboard” or “Mouse.”
5. Connect your mouse and keyboard using the “Connect a USB keyboard” or “Connect a USB mouse” option.
Once connected, you can customize keybindings and settings within each game that supports mouse and keyboard input.
Can I Use Any Mouse and Keyboard with PS4?
While most USB mice and keyboards should work with the PS4, it’s important to note that some models may not be compatible. It’s always a good idea to check the manufacturer’s compatibility information before purchasing.
Is Using a Mouse and Keyboard on PS4 Considered Cheating?
The use of a mouse and keyboard on the PS4 is not considered cheating as long as the game supports the input method. However, using an adapter to convert mouse and keyboard input to controller input in games that do not natively support it may be viewed as an unfair advantage.
Can I Use a Wireless Mouse and Keyboard?
Yes, wireless mouse and keyboard combos can be used on the PS4. However, keep in mind that some wireless models might require additional adapters or have limited compatibility.
Can I Play Fortnite with a Mouse and Keyboard on PS4?
Unfortunately, Fortnite on the PS4 does not officially support mouse and keyboard input. Players who wish to use a mouse and keyboard on Fortnite for PS4 often resort to using adapters that emulate controller inputs.
Does Call of Duty Modern Warfare Support Mouse and Keyboard on PS4?
Yes, Call of Duty Modern Warfare does support mouse and keyboard on the PS4, giving players the option to choose between different input methods.
Are There Any Racing Games That Support Mouse and Keyboard on PS4?
Unfortunately, most racing games on the PS4 do not natively support mouse and keyboard input. These games are optimized for controller or wheel use.
Can I Use a Mouse and Keyboard on PS4 VR Games?
As of now, PS4 VR games are not compatible with mouse and keyboard input. The PSVR system relies on the use of PlayStation Move controllers or the DualShock 4 controller.
Do I Need a Special Adapter to Use a Mouse and Keyboard on PS4?
No, a special adapter is not required to use a mouse and keyboard on the PS4. However, if you wish to convert mouse and keyboard input to controller input for games that do not support it natively, an adapter might be necessary.
Are There Any FPS Games that Support Mouse and Keyboard on PS4?
Yes, there are FPS games on the PS4 that support mouse and keyboard input, including Final Fantasy XIV, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and War Thunder.
Can I Use a Mouse and Keyboard on PS4 Remote Play?
Unfortunately, PS4 Remote Play does not support mouse and keyboard input. It is designed to mirror the PS4 display on a remote device, such as a computer or smartphone, and relies on the use of a controller.
In conclusion, while the number of PS4 games that support mouse and keyboard input is limited, more titles continue to add this feature. Playing with a mouse and keyboard can provide a different gaming experience for those seeking precision and familiarity.