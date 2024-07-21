What power supply do I need for gtx 980?

The graphics card is one of the most crucial components of any gaming rig, and the GTX 980 is a popular choice among gamers for its impressive performance. However, to make sure your GTX 980 runs smoothly and without any power-related issues, it is essential to have a suitable power supply unit (PSU). So, what power supply do you need for GTX 980? Let’s find out.
The Recommended Power Supply for GTX 980
To power your GTX 980 properly, NVIDIA recommends a minimum power supply of 500 watts. It is crucial to have a power supply that can deliver enough wattage to support the graphics card, as insufficient power can lead to stability issues, crashes, and even damage to your components. Therefore, it is always a good idea to get a power supply with a higher wattage than the minimum requirement, especially if you have other power-hungry components in your system.
Factors to Consider
While the minimum requirement for the GTX 980 is 500 watts, it is important to consider a few other factors when choosing a power supply for your system. These factors include:
1. Power Efficiency
Consider opting for a power supply with a higher 80 Plus certification, such as 80 Plus Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum. These certifications denote higher efficiency levels, meaning less wasted energy and lower electricity bills.
2. Amperage on the +12V Rail
Check the amperage specification on the +12V rail of the power supply. The GTX 980 requires a minimum of 42 amps on the +12V rail for stable power delivery.
3. Connectors
Ensure that the power supply has the necessary connectors to support the GTX 980. Typically, the GTX 980 requires a combination of one 6-pin and one 8-pin connector.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use a power supply with wattage lower than 500 watts for GTX 980?
While it is possible to use a lower wattage power supply, it is not recommended. Insufficient power supply may cause stability issues, crashes, or even damage the components.
2. Can I use a power supply with wattage higher than the recommended 500 watts?
Using a power supply with a higher wattage than recommended is absolutely fine and can even be beneficial, especially if you have other power-hungry components in your system.
3. Is it necessary to have a power supply with modular cables?
Having a power supply with modular cables can help in cable management and airflow within the system, but it is not a strict requirement.
4. Can I use a power supply from a different brand?
Yes, you can use a power supply from a different brand as long as it meets the minimum wattage requirement and has the necessary connectors.
5. How important is power efficiency?
Power efficiency is important as it ensures less wasted energy, leading to lower electricity bills and a greener system.
6. Should I invest in a higher 80 Plus certification?
Investing in a higher 80 Plus certification, such as Gold or Platinum, can provide more efficient power delivery and potentially better overall system stability.
7. Can I use a single PCIe power cable with two connectors instead of separate 6-pin and 8-pin connectors?
Using a single PCIe power cable with two connectors is generally not recommended, as it may not provide sufficient power or stability to the GTX 980.
8. What if my power supply has insufficient amperage on the +12V rail?
Insufficient amperage on the +12V rail may result in power delivery issues and cause instability. It is recommended to choose a power supply with the necessary amperage.
9. Can a low-quality power supply damage my components?
Yes, a low-quality power supply may not be able to deliver stable power to your components, which can cause damage over time.
10. Should I consider future upgrades when choosing a power supply?
Considering future upgrades is always a good idea, especially if you plan to add more power-hungry components like multiple graphics cards or high-end processors.
11. Is it worth investing in a fully modular power supply?
Fully modular power supplies allow you to connect only the necessary cables, improving cable management. It is worth considering if you prioritize clean cable routing and efficient airflow.
12. Can I use a power supply with a lower 80 Plus certification?
While a lower 80 Plus certification is acceptable, it is recommended to choose one with a higher certification for better efficiency and power delivery.
In conclusion, the GTX 980 requires a minimum power supply of 500 watts, but it is important to consider factors like power efficiency, amperage on the +12V rail, and necessary connectors. Investing in a higher wattage power supply and a higher 80 Plus certification can provide better stability and efficiency, ensuring your gaming rig runs smoothly. Always choose a reliable power supply from a reputable brand to avoid any potential damage to your components.