What part of speech is computer?
The word “computer” can function as multiple parts of speech depending on its usage in a sentence. Primarily, it acts as a noun, but it can also be used as a verb or an adjective in specific contexts. Let’s explore each of these uses in detail.
As a noun: The most common usage of “computer” is as a noun. It refers to an electronic device that processes and manipulates data according to a set of instructions, performing various tasks and calculations. For example, “I use my computer to browse the internet and complete my work assignments.” In this sentence, “computer” is the subject of the sentence, functioning as a noun.
As a noun, “computer” can also refer to a person who performs computations manually. However, this usage is relatively less common and typically found in historical contexts or discussions about early computing devices. For instance, “In the early days of computing, computers were predominantly women who manually operated calculating machines.”
As a noun, “computer” can also be used in compound nouns such as “computer science,” “computer engineering,” or “computer programming,” where it serves as a modifier to describe specific fields or disciplines related to computers.
As a verb: While less frequent, “computer” can function as a verb. This usage is primarily found in the field of computing and means to perform calculations or operate a computer. For example, “The software will computer the final results based on the provided inputs.” Here, “computer” is used transitively to indicate the action of calculating or processing data.
As an adjective: On rare occasions, “computer” can also function as an adjective, usually in technical or specialized contexts. It describes something that is related to or associated with computers. For instance, “He is an expert in computer programming languages.” In this sentence, “computer” modifies the noun “programming languages,” indicating that they are specific to computer systems.
Overall, the word “computer” functions mainly as a noun in everyday language, describing the electronic device we use for various tasks. However, it can also be used as a verb or adjective in particular scenarios related to computing.
FAQs about the part of speech of “computer”
1. Is “computer” always a noun?
No, “computer” can also function as a verb or adjective depending on the context.
2. Can “computer” be used as a plural noun?
Yes, the plural form of “computer” is “computers,” used when referring to multiple electronic devices or individuals who perform computations.
3. Are there any synonyms for “computer” as a noun?
Yes, synonyms include “PC” (personal computer), “laptop,” “desktop,” or “machine.”
4. Can you provide an example of “computer” as a verb?
Certainly! An example would be: “Her job is to computer the statistical data.”
5. When did “computer” start being used as a noun?
The use of “computer” as a noun to describe an electronic device dates back to the mid-20th century.
6. Does the verb form of “computer” have any specific tenses?
No, the verb form of “computer” follows the usual tense rules, such as present, past, and future tenses.
7. Can “computer” be a collective noun?
No, “computer” is not typically used as a collective noun. It refers to individual electronic devices or persons.
8. Can “computer” be a proper noun?
While “computer” is usually not considered a proper noun, in some cases, computer brand names like “Macintosh” or “IBM” can function as proper nouns.
9. Are there any idiomatic expressions using “computer”?
No, there are no common idiomatic expressions specifically associated with the word “computer.”
10. Can “computer” be used as a possessive noun?
No, the possessive form would be “computer’s,” indicating ownership or association.
11. Can “computer” be counted?
Yes, when used as a countable noun, we can refer to “a computer” or “five computers,” for example.
12. Can “computer” be used as an abstract noun?
No, “computer” primarily refers to a tangible electronic object and is not generally used as an abstract noun.