The 2019 RAM 1500 is a robust and dependable pickup truck that requires routine maintenance to ensure its longevity and optimal performance. One important aspect of maintenance is choosing the right oil for your vehicle. Selecting the correct oil for your RAM 1500 is crucial for its engine’s health and efficiency. In this article, we will explore the best oil for the 2019 RAM 1500, along with some related frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.
What oil for 2019 RAM 1500?
**The recommended oil for the 2019 RAM 1500 is 5W-20 synthetic blend oil.**
Using the suggested oil grade ensures the lubrication and protection required for your RAM 1500’s engine. Synthetic blend oil combines the benefits of conventional and synthetic oils, providing excellent lubrication, reduced engine wear, enhanced fuel efficiency, and improved performance.
Related or similar FAQs:
1. How often should I change the oil in my 2019 RAM 1500?
You should follow the manufacturer’s recommendation and have your oil changed every 7,500 miles or six months, whichever comes first.
2. Can I use fully synthetic oil in my RAM 1500?
Yes, you can use fully synthetic oil of the recommended grade (5W-20) in your 2019 RAM 1500. It offers better performance and protection, especially in extreme conditions.
3. Can I use conventional oil instead?
While conventional oil is suitable for most vehicles, it is recommended to use a synthetic blend or fully synthetic oil in the 2019 RAM 1500 for better performance and longevity.
4. Is it safe to switch from conventional oil to synthetic blend oil?
Yes, it is safe to switch from conventional oil to synthetic blend oil. In fact, many drivers prefer the added benefits that synthetic blend oil offers, such as improved engine protection and performance.
5. Will synthetic blend oil improve my RAM 1500’s fuel efficiency?
Yes, using synthetic blend oil can help improve your RAM 1500’s fuel efficiency. It reduces friction within the engine, allowing it to operate more smoothly and efficiently, thereby enhancing overall fuel economy.
6. What happens if I use the wrong grade of oil?
Using the wrong grade of oil can lead to reduced engine performance, increased wear and tear, and potential engine damage. It is essential to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.
7. Can I use a higher viscosity oil in extremely hot climates?
While it may be tempting to use a higher viscosity oil in hot climates, it is crucial to stick to the manufacturer’s recommended viscosity grade (5W-20) for the 2019 RAM 1500. The recommended oil is specifically designed to provide optimal performance in various conditions.
8. How can I check the oil level in my RAM 1500?
To check the oil level in your RAM 1500, park the vehicle on level ground, locate the dipstick, pull it out, wipe it clean, reinsert it fully, and then pull it out again. The oil level should be between the minimum and maximum markings on the dipstick.
9. Should I check the oil level when the engine is hot or cold?
It is best to check the oil level when the engine is warm and switched off for at least 5 minutes. This allows the oil to drain back into the oil pan and provides a more accurate reading.
10. Can I extend the oil change interval with synthetic blend oil?
While synthetic blend oil generally lasts longer than conventional oil, it is still recommended to change the oil as per the manufacturer’s guidelines. Extended oil change intervals should only be considered if your vehicle is equipped with the necessary monitoring systems.
11. Is it necessary to use oil additives with synthetic blend oil?
No, it is not necessary to use oil additives with synthetic blend oil. Quality synthetic blend oils already contain additives formulated to provide excellent protection and performance.
12. Can I switch to a different brand of oil?
Yes, you can switch to a different brand of oil as long as it meets the manufacturer’s recommendations for grade (5W-20) and is API (American Petroleum Institute) certified. Choose a reputable brand known for its quality and reliability.
In conclusion, selecting the right oil for your 2019 RAM 1500 is vital to ensure its optimal performance and engine health. The manufacturer recommends using 5W-20 synthetic blend oil, but always refer to your owner’s manual for specific guidelines. Regular oil changes using high-quality oil will keep your RAM 1500 running smoothly for years to come.