If you own a 2019 RAM 1500 equipped with a 5.7 Hemi engine, you might find yourself wondering which oil is best for your vehicle. Choosing the right oil is crucial to maintaining the performance and longevity of your engine. In this article, we will address the question that brought you here – What oil should you use for your 2019 RAM 1500 5.7 Hemi?
What Oil for 2019 RAM 1500 5.7 Hemi?
The recommended oil for a 2019 RAM 1500 with a 5.7 Hemi engine is 5W-20. This viscosity grade provides optimal lubrication and protection for the engine, ensuring smooth operation and preventing damage. It is important to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for oil type and change intervals to maintain the vehicle’s warranty and to keep the engine in good condition.
Using the correct oil will help your engine perform at its best, but it is also essential to choose a high-quality oil that meets the necessary industry standards. Look for oils with the API (American Petroleum Institute) certification symbol known as “Starburst” on the oil container. This symbol indicates that the oil has been tested and meets the performance requirements set by the API.
FAQs:
1. Can I use a different viscosity grade oil for my 2019 RAM 1500 5.7 Hemi?
It is not recommended to deviate from the recommended viscosity grade of 5W-20, as it may negatively impact engine performance and fuel efficiency.
2. Is synthetic oil necessary for my 2019 RAM 1500 with a 5.7 Hemi engine?
While not required, synthetic oil offers several advantages such as better performance in extreme temperatures, longer oil change intervals, and increased engine protection.
3. How often should I change the oil in my 2019 RAM 1500 5.7 Hemi?
Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations, which typically suggest an oil change every 6,000 to 7,500 miles or every 6 to 12 months, depending on driving conditions.
4. Can I use high-mileage oil in my 2019 RAM 1500 5.7 Hemi?
High-mileage oils are primarily designed for older vehicles with over 75,000 miles. Since the 2019 RAM 1500 is a relatively new vehicle, it is not necessary to use high-mileage oil.
5. Are there any specific oil brands recommended for the 5.7 Hemi engine in a 2019 RAM 1500?
There are several reputable oil brands that meet the necessary standards for the 5.7 Hemi engine, such as Mobil 1, Castrol, Pennzoil, Valvoline, and Royal Purple.
6. Can I switch between different oil brands?
As long as the oil meets the necessary standards and viscosity grade, you can switch between different oil brands without any issues.
7. Is it possible to switch to a different viscosity grade after using 5W-20?
While it is technically possible, it is not recommended to switch to a different viscosity grade without consulting with a professional. The manufacturer’s recommendation is the best guideline to follow.
8. Can I use conventional oil instead of synthetic oil?
Although synthetic oil offers additional benefits, you can still use conventional oil as long as it meets the recommended specifications for your 2019 RAM 1500 5.7 Hemi.
9. Is it necessary to check the oil level between oil changes?
It is always a good practice to routinely check your oil level and maintain it within the recommended range. Refer to your owner’s manual for instructions on how to properly check the oil level.
10. Can using the wrong oil viscosity void my warranty?
Using the wrong oil viscosity may affect engine performance and potentially void your warranty if engine damage occurs as a result. Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.
11. Can I extend oil change intervals with synthetic oil?
Synthetic oil typically offers longer oil change intervals, but it is important to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for your specific vehicle.
12. What happens if I don’t change the oil in my 2019 RAM 1500 5.7 Hemi?
Neglecting regular oil changes can lead to increased engine wear, decreased fuel efficiency, and potential engine damage. Regular oil changes are vital for the overall health of your vehicle’s engine.