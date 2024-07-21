The Dell OptiPlex 790 is a popular desktop computer model known for its reliability and performance. Being a critical component of the system, the motherboard plays a crucial role in its overall functionality. If you are curious to know what motherboard is used in the Dell OptiPlex 790, look no further. In this article, we will not only answer that question but also provide answers to 12 commonly related FAQs about the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard.
What motherboard is in a Dell OptiPlex 790?
**The Dell OptiPlex 790 is equipped with the Dell Inc. 0HY9JP motherboard.** This motherboard is specifically designed for the OptiPlex 790 series and offers support for the Intel second-generation Sandy Bridge processors.
Now, let’s dive into some frequently asked questions about the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard:
1. What chipset does the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard use?
The Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard is based on the Intel Q65 Express chipset, which provides various features and performance enhancements.
2. How many memory slots are available on the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard?
The Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard has a total of four memory slots, allowing you to expand the system’s memory capacity for improved multitasking and performance.
3. What type of memory does the Dell OptiPlex 790 support?
The Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard supports DDR3 SDRAM memory modules. It can accommodate memory speeds ranging from 1333MHz to 1600MHz.
4. How many expansion slots does the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard have?
The Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard offers a good set of expansion options with one PCIe x16 slot, one PCIe x16 wired as x4 (half-length), and two PCIe x1 slots.
5. What is the maximum storage capacity supported by the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard?
The Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard supports up to four SATA hard drives, allowing for a generous storage capacity depending on the size of the drives used.
6. Does the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard have integrated graphics?
Yes, the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard comes with integrated Intel HD Graphics that provide basic graphics functionality. However, the motherboard also has a PCIe x16 slot for adding a dedicated graphics card if more advanced graphics performance is desired.
7. Can the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard support USB 3.0?
No, unfortunately, the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard does not have native support for USB 3.0. It only offers USB 2.0 ports for connecting external devices.
8. Does the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard support Wi-Fi?
The Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard does not have built-in Wi-Fi capabilities. However, you can add a compatible Wi-Fi adapter to one of the available PCIe expansion slots for wireless connectivity.
9. Can the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard support dual monitors?
Yes, the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard has multiple display outputs, including VGA and DisplayPort, allowing you to connect and use dual monitors simultaneously.
10. What is the power supply form factor supported by the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard?
The Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard supports the standard ATX power supply form factor, making it easy to replace or upgrade the power supply if needed.
11. Is the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard compatible with Windows 10?
Yes, the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard is compatible with Windows 10, as well as various other Windows operating systems such as Windows 7 and Windows 8.
12. Can the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard be overclocked?
Unfortunately, the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard does not offer overclocking capabilities. The BIOS settings on this motherboard do not provide options for adjusting CPU or memory frequencies beyond their default specifications.
In conclusion, the Dell OptiPlex 790 is equipped with the Dell Inc. 0HY9JP motherboard, specifically designed for this model. With its wide range of features, expansion options, and compatibility with various hardware components, the Dell OptiPlex 790 motherboard serves as a reliable foundation for a versatile and powerful desktop computer system.