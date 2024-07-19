The HP Omen Obelisk is a powerful gaming desktop that has garnered much attention from gaming enthusiasts. With its sleek design and impressive performance, this desktop has become a popular choice for gamers looking to satisfy their gaming cravings. One key component that gamers often consider when purchasing a gaming PC is the motherboard. The motherboard determines the compatibility and performance of various hardware components, making it a crucial factor in the overall performance of the system. So, what motherboard does the HP Omen Obelisk have? Let’s delve deeper into this query to find the answer.
**The HP Omen Obelisk is equipped with the HP Edoras motherboard**. This motherboard was custom-manufactured by HP for their Omen Obelisk series of gaming PCs. While it may not be a well-known brand like Asus or MSI, the HP Edoras is specifically designed to meet the requirements of the Omen Obelisk and provide optimal performance.
Now that we’ve answered the main question, let’s address some related FAQs about the HP Omen Obelisk motherboard.
FAQs:
1. Is the HP Edoras motherboard suitable for gaming?
Yes, the HP Edoras motherboard is designed specifically for gaming. It offers excellent performance and compatibility with gaming hardware.
2. What is the socket type of the HP Edoras motherboard?
The HP Edoras motherboard supports the LGA 1151 socket type, which is compatible with 8th and 9th generation Intel Core processors.
3. Can I upgrade the motherboard of the HP Omen Obelisk?
Due to its custom design and form factor, it is not recommended or easy to upgrade the motherboard of the HP Omen Obelisk. It is generally best to choose a new PC when considering a motherboard upgrade.
4. How many RAM slots does the HP Edoras motherboard have?
The HP Edoras motherboard provides four DDR4 DIMM slots, allowing for a maximum capacity of 64GB of RAM.
5. Does the HP Edoras motherboard support overclocking?
Yes, the HP Edoras motherboard supports overclocking, allowing users to push their system’s performance even further with compatible hardware.
6. Is the HP Edoras motherboard compatible with liquid cooling systems?
Yes, the HP Edoras motherboard supports liquid cooling systems. This allows for effective cooling of the CPU, ensuring optimal performance during gaming sessions.
7. What graphics card slots are available on the HP Edoras motherboard?
The HP Edoras motherboard provides one PCIe x16 graphics card slot, allowing gamers to install high-performance graphics cards for immersive gaming experiences.
8. Does the HP Edoras motherboard have built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth?
No, the HP Edoras motherboard does not come with built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth functionality. However, you can use expansion cards or USB adapters to add these features.
9. Can I install an M.2 NVMe SSD on the HP Edoras motherboard?
Yes, the HP Edoras motherboard supports M.2 NVMe SSDs, providing users with the ability to harness the speed and performance benefits of these modern storage devices.
10. Does the HP Edoras motherboard support multi-GPU setups?
No, the HP Edoras motherboard does not support multiple graphics cards in SLI or CrossFire configurations. It only provides a single PCIe x16 slot for a graphics card.
11. What audio capabilities does the HP Edoras motherboard offer?
The HP Edoras motherboard features a Realtek ALC3863 audio chip, providing users with high-quality audio output for an immersive gaming experience.
12. Can I use the HP Edoras motherboard in a custom-built PC?
While it is technically possible to use the HP Edoras motherboard in a custom-built PC, it is not recommended due to its custom design and form factor tailored specifically for the HP Omen Obelisk. It is generally advisable to choose a motherboard that is better suited for custom PC builds.