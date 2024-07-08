When it comes to personal computers, the motherboard is an essential component that acts as the central nervous system, connecting all the other parts of the system. If you’re curious about the specific motherboard used in the Dell Optiplex 755, you’ve come to the right place.
The Dell Optiplex 755 Motherboard:
The Dell Optiplex 755 is equipped with the Dell E93839 GA0404 motherboard. This is a custom-made motherboard designed by Dell specifically for the Optiplex 755 model.
What motherboard does a Dell Optiplex 755 have?
The Dell Optiplex 755 has the Dell E93839 GA0404 motherboard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1) Can I upgrade the motherboard of my Dell Optiplex 755?
No, the motherboard in the Dell Optiplex 755 is not designed to be replaceable or upgradeable. It is a proprietary component that is tightly integrated into the system.
2) What processor socket does the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard support?
The Dell E93839 GA0404 motherboard in the Optiplex 755 supports Intel LGA 775 processors.
3) How many RAM slots are available on the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard?
The Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard has four RAM slots, allowing for a maximum capacity of 8GB DDR2 RAM (4 slots x 2GB each).
4) Does the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard have PCI Express slots?
Yes, the Dell E93839 GA0404 motherboard has one PCI Express x16 slot and one PCI Express x1 slot, allowing for expansion options such as a graphics card or additional peripherals.
5) What type of audio capabilities does the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard have?
The Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard features an integrated audio chip that supports High Definition Audio (HD Audio) with 5.1 surround sound capabilities.
6) Can I install a Wi-Fi card on the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard?
Yes, the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard has a PCI Express x1 slot available, which can be used to install a Wi-Fi card or other compatible expansion cards.
7) Does the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard support USB 3.0?
No, unfortunately, the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard only supports USB 2.0 ports. However, you can still use USB 3.0 devices, but they will operate at USB 2.0 speeds.
8) What type of storage connectors are available on the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard?
The Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard has four SATA connectors, allowing you to connect up to four SATA hard drives or solid-state drives.
9) Does the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard have integrated graphics?
Yes, the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard includes an integrated Intel Graphics Media Accelerator that supports basic graphics capabilities.
10) Can I use the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard in a different Dell model?
The Dell E93839 GA0404 motherboard is specifically designed for the Dell Optiplex 755. Although it might physically fit in other Dell models, it may not be compatible due to differences in power requirements and other specifications.
11) What is the form factor of the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard?
The Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard features the Small Form Factor (SFF) design, which is compact and fits perfectly within the Optiplex 755 case.
12) Can I connect multiple monitors to the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard?
Yes, the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard supports dual monitors. It has one VGA port and one DVI port, allowing you to connect two displays simultaneously.
Now that you have a better understanding of the Dell Optiplex 755 motherboard, you can make more informed decisions regarding upgrades, expansions, and compatibility. Remember, the motherboard is a crucial component that determines the capabilities and limitations of your computer system.