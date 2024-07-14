Summit, also known by his real name Jaryd Lazar, is a popular Twitch streamer and professional gamer known for his skills in games like Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Sea of Thieves. His impressive gaming setup is often a topic of discussion among his fans, and one question that frequently arises is, “What monitor does summit use?” Let’s delve into the answer to this question and explore other related FAQs.
Answer: Summit currently uses the Alienware AW2518H monitor.
The Alienware AW2518H is a high-performance gaming monitor that offers a variety of features conducive to competitive gaming. **With its 24.5-inch TN panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, this monitor provides a smooth and responsive gaming experience**, allowing Summit to react quickly in high-pressure situations.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Is the Alienware AW2518H a curved monitor?
No, the AW2518H is not a curved monitor. It features a flat display panel.
2. What is the screen resolution of the Alienware AW2518H?
The AW2518H has a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution.
3. Can the Alienware AW2518H be mounted on a wall?
Yes, the monitor is compatible with VESA mounts, allowing you to wall-mount it if desired.
4. Does the monitor support NVIDIA G-Sync?
Yes, the Alienware AW2518H is G-Sync compatible, ensuring smooth gameplay without tearing or stuttering.
5. Does the monitor have built-in speakers?
No, the AW2518H does not feature built-in speakers. An external audio source is required for sound.
6. What are the dimensions of the Alienware AW2518H?
The monitor measures 21.88 x 10.57 x 20.56 inches (WxHxD) with the stand.
7. What ports does the monitor include?
The AW2518H offers one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, one USB 3.0 upstream port, and a headphone jack.
8. Does the monitor support HDR (High Dynamic Range)?
No, the Alienware AW2518H does not support HDR.
9. Can you adjust the height of the monitor?
Yes, the monitor stand allows height adjustment, as well as tilt, swivel, and pivot functions.
10. Does the monitor have customizable RGB lighting?
Yes, the AW2518H features customizable AlienFX RGB lighting on the back of the monitor.
11. What is the recommended GPU for the Alienware AW2518H?
A high-end GPU, such as an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 or higher, is recommended to take full advantage of the monitor’s capabilities.
12. Is the Alienware AW2518H only suitable for gaming?
While the monitor is designed with gaming in mind, its high refresh rate and quick response time also make it suitable for tasks that require smooth visuals, such as watching movies or editing videos.
Summit’s choice of the Alienware AW2518H monitor aligns perfectly with his dedication to competitive gaming. Its fast response time and high refresh rate allow him to maintain his edge while streaming and engaging with his audience. If you’re looking for a monitor that can keep up with the demands of intense gaming, the AW2518H might just be the right choice for you.