**What Monitor Does Shroud Have?**
Shroud, the popular Twitch streamer and former professional CS:GO player, is known for his exceptional gaming skills and extensive knowledge about gaming gear. Many fans and aspiring gamers often wonder about the equipment he uses, particularly the monitor he relies on to enhance his gaming experience. So, what monitor does Shroud have? Let’s dive into the details.
**Shroud’s monitor of choice is the Alienware AW2518Hf.** This high-performance gaming monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, ensuring incredibly smooth and fluid visuals without any motion blur. With a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, it provides crystal-clear and sharp images, making it ideal for competitive gaming.
Created by Dell’s Alienware division, the AW2518Hf boasts a 25-inch TN panel display, allowing quick pixel response and reduced input lag. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, providing tear-free graphics by synchronizing the refresh rate of the monitor with the framerate of the graphics card. This feature further contributes to a seamless gaming experience.
Additionally, this monitor supports customization options, allowing users to tweak brightness, contrast, color temperature, and various other settings according to their preferences. It also includes several connectivity options, such as DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB ports, enabling easy integration with multiple devices.
Now that we’ve covered Shroud’s monitor choice, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. What are some other popular gaming monitor brands?
Some other renowned gaming monitor brands include ASUS, BenQ, Acer, LG, and ViewSonic.
2. Is the Alienware AW2518Hf suitable for gaming genres other than FPS?
Absolutely! Although Shroud is primarily known for his FPS expertise, the AW2518Hf is highly versatile and can enhance performance in various gaming genres.
3. Can I use the Alienware AW2518Hf for regular computer use?
Definitely! This monitor is not limited to gaming alone and can be used for everyday tasks like web browsing, content creation, and video streaming.
4. Does Shroud use multiple monitors?
Yes, Shroud uses multiple monitors. While the Alienware AW2518Hf serves as his primary gaming display, it is common for professional gamers like Shroud to have additional monitors for multitasking and enhancing productivity.
5. How does the Alienware AW2518Hf compare to its predecessor, the AW2518H?
The main difference between the AW2518Hf and its predecessor, the AW2518H, is that the AW2518Hf supports AMD FreeSync, while the AW2518H is G-Sync compatible.
6. Can I achieve the same gaming experience without a 240Hz monitor like Shroud’s?
Yes, even though a 240Hz monitor provides an extremely smooth experience, gamers can still enjoy highly competitive gameplay on monitors with lower refresh rates.
7. Does the Alienware AW2518Hf support HDR?
No, the Alienware AW2518Hf does not support High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, which enhances color accuracy and contrast in displays.
8. Are there any notable downsides to the Alienware AW2518Hf?
While the AW2518Hf offers exceptional performance, some users might find the TN panel’s viewing angles and color reproduction to be slightly inferior to those of an IPS or VA panel.
9. Can I adjust the height and tilt of the Alienware AW2518Hf?
Yes, the stand of the AW2518Hf allows users to adjust the height, tilt, and swivel, ensuring optimal viewing angles and comfortable gaming sessions.
10. Is the Alienware AW2518Hf budget-friendly?
The Alienware AW2518Hf falls into the mid-range category in terms of price, making it more affordable compared to some high-end gaming monitors on the market.
11. Does Shroud use any other Alienware products?
While Shroud is known to use the Alienware AW2518Hf monitor, there is no public information confirming whether he uses other Alienware products.
12. Can I get a larger version of the Alienware AW2518Hf?
If you prefer a larger monitor, Alienware offers the AW3418DW, which has a 34-inch curved display and offers a QHD resolution of 3440×1440 pixels.