ScreaM is one of the most prominent professional gamers in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) community. Known for his precise aim and exceptional gameplay, many aspiring gamers wonder what equipment he uses to achieve such success. In this article, we will explore the monitor that Scream, whose real name is Adil Benrlitom, uses to dominate the competitive gaming scene.
**What monitor does Scream use?**
ScreaM’s monitor of choice is the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546. This monitor is a favorite among professional gamers due to its impressive specifications and reliable performance.
This 24.5-inch Full HD monitor boasts a blistering refresh rate of 240Hz, ensuring smooth and fluid gameplay. With a response time of 1ms, it minimizes motion blur, allowing Scream to react instantly to his enemies’ actions. The XL2546 also features BenQ’s exclusive DyAc (Dynamic Accuracy) technology, which provides excellent clarity and reduces image ghosting.
FAQs:
1. Why do professional gamers prefer a high refresh rate on their monitors?
Professional gamers prioritize high refresh rates because it allows for a more responsive gaming experience. A higher refresh rate provides smoother visuals and reduces input lag, enabling gamers to react faster in fast-paced games.
2. What advantages does a 1ms response time offer in gaming?
A 1ms response time ensures that pixels change color with minimal delay, reducing motion blur. This is crucial for fast-paced games like CS:GO, where every millisecond counts and having a clear image can be the difference between victory and defeat.
3. Is the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 an ideal monitor for all types of gamers?
While the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 is highly regarded among professional gamers, it may not be necessary for casual or entry-level gamers. This monitor’s exceptional specifications are better suited for those seeking a competitive edge or aspiring to play at a professional level.
4. Are there any downsides to using a high refresh rate monitor?
One drawback of high refresh rates is that they require powerful hardware to take full advantage of their capabilities. To achieve consistently high frame rates, gamers often need a powerful gaming rig that can handle the demands of modern games.
5. Does the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 have any additional features suitable for gaming?
Yes, the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 comes with several gamer-centric features. It includes Black eQualizer technology, which enhances visibility in dark areas of the game to spot enemies more easily. Additionally, the monitor is equipped with a Shield feature, which helps reduce distractions by blocking out environmental light.
6. Does Scream use any other peripherals that complement his monitor?
Yes, Scream pairs his BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 monitor with other top-of-the-line gaming peripherals. He uses a high-performance gaming mouse, keyboard, and headset, all customized to his preferences for optimal gaming performance.
7. Can I use the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 for purposes other than gaming?
Absolutely! While the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 is primarily designed for gaming, it can also serve as a high-quality monitor for any other computer-related tasks, such as graphic design, video editing, or general office work.
8. Are there any alternatives to the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 with similar specifications?
For those seeking alternatives, other popular monitors with comparable specifications include the ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q, Acer Predator XB252Q, and Alienware AW2518H.
9. Does the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 support other display resolutions besides Full HD?
No, the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 is a Full HD monitor with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It does not natively support higher resolutions like 2K or 4K.
10. Does the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 have built-in speakers?
No, this monitor does not feature built-in speakers. It is primarily designed to focus on providing an optimal visual experience rather than audio functionality.
11. Can the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 be wall-mounted?
Yes, the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 supports VESA wall-mounting standards, so it can be mounted on a wall or an adjustable monitor arm, if desired.
12. What types of connectivity options does the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 offer?
The BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 provides various connectivity options, including DVI-DL, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.2. These options ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices, including gaming consoles and PCs.
In conclusion, Scream utilizes the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 monitor to enhance his gaming performance. Its high refresh rate, low response time, and additional features make it an ideal choice for professional gamers. While this monitor may not be a necessity for casual gamers or those on a budget, it undoubtedly delivers an exceptional gaming experience for those seeking a competitive edge.