Call of Duty (COD) is one of the most popular first-person shooter (FPS) games in the world. It requires exceptional skills, quick reflexes, and precise aim to dominate the virtual battleground. To achieve the highest level of performance, professional COD players demand the best gaming equipment, including a top-notch monitor. So, what monitor do pro COD players use? Let’s find out.
The Answer: Pro COD players typically use high-performance gaming monitors with specific features to enhance their gaming experience.
These features include:
1. Fast Refresh Rate:
A high refresh rate is crucial in FPS games like COD as it ensures smooth gameplay with minimal stuttering. Pro COD players commonly opt for monitors with a 240Hz refresh rate.
2. Low Response Time:
A low response time aids in reducing motion blur and ghosting. Monitors with a response time of 1ms are preferred by pro COD players for quick and accurate rendering of fast-paced action.
3. Adaptive Sync Technology:
Adaptive sync technologies like NVIDIA G-Sync or AMD FreeSync synchronize the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU’s frame rate, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering for a more fluid gaming experience.
4. High Resolution:
Most pro COD players prefer monitors with a resolution of 1080p (Full HD) or 1440p (Quad HD) for a sharp and detailed visual display.
5. Optimal Screen Size:
The ideal screen size is subjective and varies from player to player. However, many pros favor 24 to 27-inch monitors as they strike the perfect balance between immersion and quick visual scanning.
6. TN or IPS Panel:
TN (Twisted Nematic) panels offer faster response times, making them popular among competitive gamers. On the other hand, IPS (In-Plane Switching) panels deliver better color reproduction and wider viewing angles.
7. Brightness and Contrast Ratio:
A monitor with higher brightness levels and contrast ratio enhances visibility, allowing players to spot enemies hiding in the dark corners of the game.
8. Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light Technology:
These features reduce eye strain during extended gaming sessions, resulting in a more comfortable and focused gameplay experience.
9. Ergonomic Design:
Many pro players value ergonomics, so they look for monitors with adjustable stands and VESA mount compatibility to ensure a comfortable viewing position.
10. Brand Preference:
While some pro COD players have specific brand preferences, the most commonly used monitor brands among professionals include BenQ, ASUS, Acer, Alienware, and ViewSonic.
11. Professional eSports Monitor:
Some manufacturers have developed monitors specifically designed for professional eSports players, catering to their specific needs and preferences.
12. Personal Preference:
Ultimately, the monitor choice of a pro COD player boils down to personal preference and playstyle. Some players prioritize speed, while others focus on color accuracy or visual immersion.
In conclusion, professional COD players rely on high-performance gaming monitors to gain a competitive edge. These monitors excel in fast refresh rates, low response times, adaptive sync technology, high resolution, optimal screen size, and various other features. The choice of monitor ultimately depends on individual preference and the specific demands of the pro player’s playstyle.