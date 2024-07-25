What monitor do csgo pros use?

When it comes to playing competitive games, having the right equipment can make all the difference. For professional CS:GO players, one essential piece of gear is the monitor. The monitor choice can greatly impact their gameplay, providing them with a clear and responsive display that allows them to react swiftly and accurately. So, what monitor do CS:GO pros use? Let’s find out!
What monitor do CS:GO pros use?
The most popular choice for CS:GO pros is the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 monitor. Known for its exceptional performance and high refresh rate, the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 provides players with a competitive edge. With its 240Hz refresh rate and low input lag, this monitor offers smooth motion handling and minimal delay, allowing players to make precise shots and react quickly to in-game situations. Its 24.5-inch display size and Full HD resolution ensure clear visuals without any compromise on picture quality.
The BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 further caters to CS:GO pros with its Black eQualizer feature, which enhances visibility in dark areas without overexposing bright spots. This feature is particularly beneficial in CS:GO’s various maps, where players often have to navigate through dimly lit corners and rooms. Additionally, the monitor’s flicker-free technology and adjustable stand height make it comfortable for long gaming sessions, addressing the needs of professional players who spend hours honing their skills.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What is the main advantage of using the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 monitor?
The BenQ ZOWIE XL2540’s main advantage is its high refresh rate and low input lag, which allows CS:GO pros to react quickly and make precise shots.
2. Are there any other popular monitors among CS:GO pros?
Yes, another popular monitor among CS:GO pros is the ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q. It offers similar features to the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 and is highly regarded for its gaming-oriented attributes.
3. Does the monitor’s size matter for CS:GO pros?
Yes, monitor size can be a personal preference. While many CS:GO pros prefer a 24-inch monitor for its compactness and easier visibility, some players opt for larger displays to enhance immersion.
4. How does the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 handle fast-paced CS:GO gameplay?
The BenQ ZOWIE XL2540’s high refresh rate and low response time allow it to handle fast-paced CS:GO gameplay with exceptional smoothness and clarity.
5. Are there any specific settings that CS:GO pros prefer on their monitors?
CS:GO pros often customize settings such as brightness, contrast, and color saturation according to their personal preferences and the requirements of different maps.
6. Do CS:GO pros use dual monitors?
While some CS:GO pros do use dual monitors for multitasking, the primary monitor they use for gaming is typically a single, dedicated gaming monitor.
7. Can the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 be used for other games besides CS:GO?
Absolutely! The BenQ ZOWIE XL2540’s top-notch performance and features make it an excellent choice for a wide range of competitive games.
8. Are there any drawbacks to the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540?
One potential drawback is its price, as the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 falls into the higher price bracket. However, its exceptional performance and features make it a worthwhile investment for serious gamers.
9. Are there any budget-friendly alternatives to the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540?
If you’re on a tight budget, monitors like the ViewSonic XG2402 and AOC CQ32G1 offer decent performance and value for money, although they may not match the top-tier options.
10. Is the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 suitable for casual gamers?
Certainly! Although the monitor is a popular choice among professional CS:GO players, its features and performance make it a great option for casual gamers looking for an enhanced gaming experience.
11. Can the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 be used for content creation or work?
While the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 excels in gaming features, it may not be the best option for content creation or professional work that requires accurate color reproduction and wider color gamut.
12. What other factors should gamers consider besides the monitor?
Besides the monitor, gamers should also pay attention to their PC’s hardware specifications, in-game settings, mouse, and keyboard, as these factors collectively contribute to the overall gaming experience.
In conclusion, CS:GO pros predominantly use the BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 monitor due to its high refresh rate, low input lag, and various gaming-oriented features. However, there are other monitors available that offer similar performance and cater to different preferences and budgets. Ultimately, finding the ideal monitor for CS:GO or any other game depends on individual needs and preferences, as well as the budget allocated for this critical gaming gear.