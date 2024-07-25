When it comes to choosing a Mac, one of the key considerations is the keyboard. Over the years, Apple has introduced various keyboard designs, and one of the most notable ones is the butterfly keyboard. However, not all Mac models feature this particular keyboard. If you’re wondering, “What Macs have the butterfly keyboard?” you’ve come to the right place for all the answers.
**What Macs have the butterfly keyboard?**
The Mac models that have been equipped with the butterfly keyboard are:
1. MacBook 12-inch (2015-2019)
2. MacBook Pro 13-inch (2016-2019)
3. MacBook Pro 15-inch (2016-2019)
What are the advantages of the butterfly keyboard?
The butterfly keyboard introduced several advantages, such as improved stability, reduced key travel, and a thinner design.
What were the issues with the butterfly keyboard?
Although the butterfly keyboard design had its advantages, it faced widespread criticism due to reliability concerns, such as sticky or unresponsive keys when exposed to dust or debris.
Which Mac models replaced the butterfly keyboard?
Apple replaced the butterfly keyboard with the Magic Keyboard starting from the MacBook Air 2020 and MacBook Pro 16-inch, offering a more traditional scissor mechanism.
Do all MacBook models have the butterfly keyboard?
No, the butterfly keyboard was used only in the MacBook 12-inch and MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch models released between 2015 and 2019.
Why did Apple move away from the butterfly keyboard?
Apple decided to move away from the butterfly keyboard due to widespread criticism and customer dissatisfaction regarding its reliability issues.
Are there any known problems with the butterfly keyboard?
Yes, the butterfly keyboard was notorious for issues related to stuck or unresponsive keys, which led to Apple launching a repair program offering free repairs for affected devices.
Can I replace the butterfly keyboard on my MacBook?
Yes, if your MacBook is eligible, Apple offers a repair program through which you can get your butterfly keyboard replaced with a more reliable one.
Is the Magic Keyboard better than the butterfly keyboard?
Many users consider the Magic Keyboard to be an improvement over the butterfly keyboard due to its better key feel, increased reliability, and reduced chance of encountering issues related to dust or debris.
Can I choose between the butterfly keyboard and the Magic Keyboard when purchasing a new MacBook?
No, Apple no longer offers the option to choose the butterfly keyboard as it has completely transitioned to the Magic Keyboard for all its current Mac models.
Can I use an external butterfly keyboard with my Mac?
Yes, you can use an external butterfly keyboard with your Mac as long as it is compatible with the specific model you own.
Are there any alternatives to the butterfly keyboard?
Yes, before introducing the butterfly keyboard, Apple used the traditional scissor mechanism, which is still widely used in various Mac models as an alternative to the butterfly keyboard.
Can I use the butterfly keyboard on newer Mac models?
No, the butterfly keyboard has been discontinued by Apple, and it is no longer available on any new Mac models.
In conclusion, the butterfly keyboard was a significant innovation in Apple’s line of Macs, featuring improved stability and a thinner profile. However, it faced reliability issues that led to its discontinuation. Apple moved on to the Magic Keyboard, which has been generally well-received by users. If you currently own a Mac with a butterfly keyboard and are experiencing any problems, Apple’s repair program is available to provide a reliable solution.