What keys to press to shut down computer?

What keys to press to shut down a computer?
**To shut down your computer quickly, simply press and hold the “Alt” key and then press the “F4” key**. This will bring up a pop-up window with various options, including shut down, restart, sleep, or sign out. Pressing “Alt” + “F4” and selecting the shutdown option will initiate the shutdown process.
But are there any other key combinations to shut down a computer?
Yes, there are a few additional key combinations you can use to shut down your computer:
1. **Ctrl** + **Alt** + **Del**:
Pressing these three keys simultaneously will bring up a screen with several options. From there, you can select the power button icon in the bottom right corner and choose to shut down your computer.
2. **Win** + **X** and then **U** twice:
Pressing “Win” + “X” will bring up a list of advanced options. From there, press “U” twice to shut down your computer.
3. **Ctrl** + **Shift** + **Esc**:
This key combination will open the Task Manager. From the Task Manager, go to the “File” menu and select “Run new task.” Type “shutdown /s” (without quotes) and hit Enter to shut down your computer.
4. **Alt** + **Space** and then **C**:
This combination opens the control menu of the current window. By pressing “C” afterward, you can close the active window. Repeat this process until all windows are closed, and then your computer will shut down.
5. **Ctrl** + **Alt** + **Hold the Power Button**:
This method is mainly used on laptops. Simply press and hold the “Ctrl” and “Alt” keys, then press and hold the power button until the computer shuts down.
6. **Win** + **I** and then **Tab** + **Enter**:
Pressing “Win” + “I” opens the Settings app. Navigate to the power options by pressing “Tab” and then press “Enter” to shut down your computer.
7. **Alt** + **F4** in the desktop:
If you are on the desktop, pressing “Alt” + “F4” will allow you to shut down your computer directly without any additional steps.
8. **Win** + **L** and then **Shift** + **Enter** + **Enter**:
Pressing “Win” + “L” locks your computer. Once locked, press “Shift” + “Enter” followed by another “Enter” to shut down your computer.
9. **Ctrl** + **Alt** + **End**:
Similar to “Ctrl” + “Alt” + “Del,” this key combination opens up a screen where you can select “Sign out.” After signing out, you will be prompted to select shutdown.
10. **Win** + **D** and then **Alt** + **F4**:
Pressing “Win” + “D” minimizes all open windows and takes you to the desktop. Once there, press “Alt” + “F4” and select the shutdown option.
11. **Fn** + **F4**:
For some laptops, pressing “Fn” + “F4” allows you to put your computer into sleep mode, which can also be considered a form of shutting it down.
12. **Win** + **R** and then typing “shutdown /s” (without quotes) + **Enter**:
By pressing “Win” + “R,” a “Run” window will pop up. Type “shutdown /s” and hit “Enter” to shut down your computer.
Now that you know the different key combinations to shut down your computer, you can choose the one that suits you best. Remember, shutting down your computer properly helps ensure its longevity and performance.