What keyboard to get for beginners?

When it comes to learning to play the keyboard, choosing the right instrument to start with is crucial. As a beginner, you want a keyboard that is easy to play, offers a good range of features, and is within your budget. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of factors to consider and recommendations for the best keyboards for beginners.
Factors to Consider
Before diving into the specific keyboard recommendations, let’s explore the key factors to consider when choosing a keyboard as a beginner:
1. What type of keyboard should beginners go for?
As a beginner, it’s wise to start with a digital keyboard rather than an acoustic one. Digital keyboards are more affordable, portable, and offer a variety of features that can enhance your learning experience.
2. Does the number of keys matter?
While most keyboards have 61 or 76 keys, beginners can comfortably start with a 61-key keyboard. It provides enough range to learn and practice various songs and techniques without overwhelming you with excessive keys.
3. Should beginners opt for a keyboard with touch sensitivity?
Yes, touch-sensitive keys are highly recommended for beginners. They enable you to play with greater dynamics, allowing you to produce different volumes and tones based on the force applied.
4. Is it important to have a keyboard with weighted keys?
Weighted keys mimic the feel of an acoustic piano and can be beneficial for those who eventually want to transition to playing a piano. However, as a beginner, weighted keys are not essential.
5. What about built-in learning features?
For beginners, keyboards with built-in learning features such as tutorials, lesson modes, and metronomes can be incredibly helpful to kickstart your learning journey.
6. Does the brand matter?
While there are several reputable keyboard brands, the most important factor is your personal preference and budget. However, well-known brands like Yamaha, Casio, and Roland are known to manufacture quality keyboards for beginners.
Best Keyboards for Beginners
Now that we’ve covered the essential factors to consider, let’s dive into the answer to the question “What keyboard to get for beginners?” Here are three highly recommended keyboards:
1. Yamaha PSR-E363
The Yamaha PSR-E363 is an excellent choice for beginners. It offers touch sensitivity, 61 keys, built-in learning features, and a wide range of instrument sounds and accompaniment styles. It is reasonably priced and provides excellent value for money.
2. Casio CTK-3500
The Casio CTK-3500 is another popular keyboard for beginners. It features touch-sensitive keys, 61 keys, and a comprehensive learning system. It offers a wide array of tones and rhythms to explore as your skills progress.
3. Roland GO:KEYS
The Roland GO:KEYS is a portable and beginner-friendly keyboard with 61 keys. It provides an innovative Loop Mix function, which allows you to create songs quickly and easily. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, making it convenient to connect with music-making apps on your smartphone or tablet.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I learn to play the keyboard on my own?
Yes, with dedication and regular practice, it is possible to learn to play the keyboard on your own. However, having a teacher or taking online lessons can significantly accelerate your progress.
2. Do I need a keyboard stand?
A keyboard stand is not essential but highly recommended as it provides a comfortable playing position and helps in maintaining good posture while playing.
3. How much should I spend on a beginner keyboard?
As a beginner, you can find quality keyboards ranging from $100 to $300 that will fulfill your requirements. It is advisable not to invest too much until you are committed to learning and playing keyboard in the long run.
4. Can I connect a keyboard to my computer?
Yes, most keyboards come with USB connectivity, allowing you to connect them to your computer for recording, creating music, or using software-based learning tools.
5. Should I consider buying a used keyboard?
Buying a used keyboard can be a cost-effective option, but ensure that it is in good condition, all keys are functional, and it meets your requirements.
6. Will I outgrow my beginner keyboard?
As your playing skills progress, you may feel the need for a more advanced keyboard with additional features. However, starting with a beginner keyboard is a great way to build a strong foundation.
7. Can I use headphones with a keyboard?
Yes, most keyboards have a headphone output, allowing you to practice without disturbing others and enhancing your focus during practice sessions.
8. Do I need to tune a digital keyboard?
No, digital keyboards do not require tuning as they produce their sounds electronically. You can start playing right away!
9. Can I play classical music on a keyboard?
Absolutely! While a keyboard may not fully replicate the sound and dynamics of an acoustic piano, you can still play and enjoy classical music on a keyboard.
10. Are keyboard and piano lessons the same?
Keyboard and piano share many similarities, and the same fundamental techniques apply. However, certain techniques and nuances are specific to each instrument. Taking specific keyboard or piano lessons can help you focus on the required skills.
11. Should I prioritize learning music theory?
Learning music theory can significantly enhance your understanding of playing the keyboard. It is advisable to dedicate some time to studying music theory alongside your practical lessons.
12. How long does it take to become proficient on the keyboard?
The time it takes to become proficient on the keyboard varies for each individual. With consistent practice and dedication, you can start playing simple songs within a few months, but mastery requires years of practice.
Remember, the most important aspect of learning the keyboard is to have fun and enjoy the journey. Now that you have the necessary information, you can confidently choose the best keyboard for beginners and embark on your musical adventure!