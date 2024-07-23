What keyboard does whitecat use?

WhiteCat is a well-known and highly skilled professional osu! player who has garnered a massive following within the rhythm gaming community. With countless hours of practice, WhiteCat has reached the pinnacle of osu! performance. As a result, many players are curious about the equipment he uses, including his keyboard. Today, we will explore the keyboard WhiteCat uses, along with answering some related FAQs.
The Keyboard WhiteCat Uses
**WhiteCat uses a custom-built keyboard called the WhiteFox.**
The WhiteFox is a mechanical keyboard designed by Input Club and currently sold by Kono Store. This keyboard is highly regarded for its exceptional build quality, innovative features, and attractive aesthetics. Its compact and tenkeyless design make it ideal for gaming, offering more space for mouse movement and reducing strain on the user’s wrist.
The WhiteFox features a sleek and minimalist design, with a white color scheme that aligns perfectly with WhiteCat’s gaming persona. The keyboard offers a choice of different mechanical switches, allowing users to customize their typing experience according to their preferences. With its durable and sturdy construction, the WhiteFox can withstand the intense gaming sessions commonly undertaken by osu! players like WhiteCat.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I purchase the exact same keyboard that WhiteCat uses?
Yes, the WhiteFox keyboard that WhiteCat uses is available for purchase directly from the Kono Store website.
2. Are there alternative keyboards that are similar to the WhiteFox?
Yes, there are several alternatives in the market that offer similar features and performance, such as the Ducky One 2 Mini, Anne Pro 2, or the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition.
3. What makes the WhiteFox keyboard suitable for gaming?
The WhiteFox’s compact and tenkeyless design, durable construction, and customizable mechanical switches make it highly suitable for gaming, providing a comfortable and responsive gaming experience.
4. Can I use the WhiteFox keyboard for purposes other than gaming?
Absolutely! While the WhiteFox is renowned for its gaming capabilities, its sleek design and customizable options make it a versatile keyboard suitable for productivity tasks or everyday typing as well.
5. Is the WhiteFox keyboard compatible with different operating systems?
Yes, the WhiteFox is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
6. How much does the WhiteFox keyboard cost?
The price of the WhiteFox keyboard varies depending on the specific model and any additional customizations. However, generally, it falls within the range of $150 to $200.
7. Can I replace the keycaps on the WhiteFox keyboard?
Yes, the WhiteFox features a standard keycap size, allowing users to easily swap out the keycaps with those of their preference.
8. Is the WhiteFox keyboard available in a different color?
While the WhiteFox keyboard is predominantly white, there are alternative color options available, including black and gray.
9. How durable is the WhiteFox keyboard?
The WhiteFox is renowned for its exceptional build quality, ensuring that it can withstand intense gaming and prolonged usage.
10. Does the WhiteFox keyboard have anti-ghosting or full N-key rollover?
Yes, the WhiteFox offers full N-key rollover, meaning that each keystroke is independently registered, preventing any input limitations during intense gaming sessions.
11. Can I program macros on the WhiteFox keyboard?
Yes, the WhiteFox keyboard provides programmable options, allowing users to customize their macros and key settings according to their preferences.
12. Does the WhiteFox keyboard come with dedicated media controls?
The WhiteFox keyboard does not feature dedicated media controls. However, users can easily access media functions through secondary key functions.