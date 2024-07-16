**What keyboard does TSM Myth use?**
TSM Myth, also known as Ali Kabbani, is a professional gamer and Twitch streamer. As one of the most popular Fortnite streamers, his gaming setup and equipment are of great interest to his fans. Many wonder what keyboard he uses to achieve his impressive gaming performance and accuracy. So, what keyboard does TSM Myth use? The answer is simple: he uses the Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard.
The Ducky One 2 Mini is a compact keyboard that has gained immense popularity among gamers due to its high-quality build and exceptional features. It is a 60% keyboard, meaning it is smaller in size compared to a standard keyboard. This compact design allows for more desk space, offering gamers like TSM Myth more room for mouse movement.
The Ducky One 2 Mini features customizable RGB lighting, allowing Myth to personalize the keyboard’s appearance to his liking. Additionally, the keyboard utilizes Cherry MX switches, known for their smooth keystrokes and durability. These switches are available in different variants, such as Cherry MX Red and Cherry MX Brown, offering a range of options depending on the user’s preference.
With TSM Myth being an avid gamer and streamer, having a reliable and efficient keyboard is crucial. The Ducky One 2 Mini’s compact design and high-performance switches enable fast and precise keystrokes. Its exceptional build quality ensures that it can withstand the intense gaming and streaming sessions.
The keyboard also offers full programmability through Ducky’s software, allowing advanced customization and macro programming. This feature provides TSM Myth with the ability to tailor the keyboard to his specific gaming needs, enhancing his gameplay experience even further.
FAQs about TSM Myth’s keyboard:
1. What other professional gamers use the Ducky One 2 Mini?
Several professional gamers, including Tfue and Mongraal, are known to use the Ducky One 2 Mini.
2. Is the Ducky One 2 Mini compatible with different operating systems?
Yes, the Ducky One 2 Mini is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.
3. Can the Ducky One 2 Mini handle intense gaming sessions without issues?
The Ducky One 2 Mini is designed to withstand rigorous gaming sessions and offers exceptional performance and durability.
4. How much does the Ducky One 2 Mini cost?
The price of the Ducky One 2 Mini varies depending on the retailer and any additional customizations. However, it is generally priced between $100-$150.
5. Are the keycaps on the Ducky One 2 Mini replaceable?
Yes, the keycaps on the Ducky One 2 Mini can be replaced with aftermarket keycaps if desired.
6. Does the Ducky One 2 Mini come with a wrist rest?
No, the Ducky One 2 Mini does not come with a wrist rest. However, users can purchase a separate wrist rest if they prefer.
7. How long is the warranty period for the Ducky One 2 Mini?
The warranty period for the Ducky One 2 Mini varies depending on the retailer and location of purchase, but it is typically around 1 to 2 years.
8. Does the Ducky One 2 Mini come with software for customization?
Yes, the Ducky One 2 Mini comes with software that allows users to customize the RGB lighting and program macros.
9. Are the Cherry MX switches on the Ducky One 2 Mini loud?
Cherry MX switches produce different levels of sound depending on the variant chosen. The Cherry MX Reds, commonly used by gamers, have a linear and quieter operation.
10. Can you use the Ducky One 2 Mini for typing as well as gaming?
Yes, the Ducky One 2 Mini is suitable for both gaming and typing, making it a versatile keyboard choice.
11. Is the Ducky One 2 Mini available in different color options?
Yes, the Ducky One 2 Mini is available in various color options, allowing users to choose a keyboard that matches their preferences.
12. Can you connect the Ducky One 2 Mini wirelessly?
No, the Ducky One 2 Mini is a wired keyboard and cannot be connected wirelessly.
In conclusion, TSM Myth uses the Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard, a compact and high-performance gaming keyboard that offers exceptional customization and features. Its popularity among professional gamers, including Myth, showcases its reliability and suitability for intense gaming sessions. With its compact design, customizable RGB lighting, and durable Cherry MX switches, the Ducky One 2 Mini provides a top-notch gaming experience for TSM Myth and countless other gamers.