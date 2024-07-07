Felix “Tfue” Kjellberg is a popular professional gamer and Twitch streamer known for his excellence in the competitive gaming scene. As a gaming enthusiast, Tfue pays great attention to the tools he uses, including his keyboard. In this article, we will unveil **the keyboard that Tfue currently uses in the year 2022** and explore some related frequently asked questions.
What Keyboard Does Tfue Use 2022?
**Tfue is currently using the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB keyboard in 2022**. This compact mechanical keyboard has gained popularity among gamers due to its reliable performance, quality build, and customizable RGB lighting.
Developed by the Taiwanese company Ducky Channel, the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB is highly regarded for its premium grade Cherry MX switches, which offer excellent tactile feedback and durability. This keyboard also features a compact 60% layout, which means it lacks a numpad, function keys, and arrow keys, making it a suitable choice for gamers who prefer a minimalist design.
Furthermore, the customizable RGB lighting allows Tfue to create stunning lighting effects, adding a touch of personalization to his streaming setup. The Ducky One 2 Mini RGB also offers extensive programmability, allowing users like Tfue to assign macros and shortcuts to their desired keys for enhanced gaming performance.
Is the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB available in different switch options?
Yes, the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB is available in multiple switch options, including Cherry MX Red, Blue, Brown, Black, and Silver, allowing users to choose their preferred switch type.
Does Tfue use any additional keyboard modifications or keycaps?
Yes, Tfue often customizes his Ducky One 2 Mini RGB by using aftermarket keycaps. He has been seen using various keycap sets with unique colors and designs to give his keyboard a distinct appearance.
What other keyboards has Tfue used in the past?
In the past, Tfue has used a variety of keyboards, including the Logitech G Pro X, SteelSeries Apex Pro, and Razer Huntsman Mini. These keyboards are known for their high-quality construction and gaming features.
Why do gamers like Tfue prefer mechanical keyboards?
Mechanical keyboards offer several advantages for gamers, such as faster actuation and increased durability compared to membrane keyboards. The tactile feedback and satisfying “clicky” sound also provide a better gaming experience.
How much does the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB cost?
The Ducky One 2 Mini RGB is available at a mid-range price point, typically ranging from $100 to $150, depending on the retailer and any additional customization options.
Can I buy the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB if I’m not a gamer?
Absolutely! While the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB is popular among gamers, it can also be an excellent choice for anyone seeking a compact and reliable keyboard for daily use.
Does Tfue use any special keyboard settings or software?
Tfue primarily uses the default settings of the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB without any additional software or modifications for gaming. However, the keyboard does support customization through Ducky’s official software for those who prefer tailored settings.
Does the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB come with a detachable cable?
No, the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB does not come with a detachable cable. The cable is hardwired to the keyboard, which ensures a secure and stable connection during intense gameplay sessions.
Is the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB available worldwide?
Yes, the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB is available for purchase globally through various online and physical retailers, ensuring accessibility to users all around the world.
What other peripherals does Tfue use alongside his keyboard?
Apart from his beloved keyboard, Tfue is known for using other top-tier gaming peripherals, including mice, headsets, and monitors, to maximize his gaming performance. Some notable brands he has been associated with include Logitech, Finalmouse, and XTRFY.
Are there any other compact keyboards similar to the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB?
Yes, there are several compact keyboards similar to the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB available in the market. Some noteworthy options include the Anne Pro 2, Glorious GMMK Compact, and the Keychron K6, each offering their unique features and customization options.
Can I use the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB with different operating systems?
Yes, the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux, ensuring users can enjoy it regardless of their preferred platform.
In conclusion, **Tfue currently uses the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB keyboard in 2022**. This compact mechanical keyboard provides excellent performance, durability, and customization options, making it a popular choice among gamers like Tfue. Whether you are a professional gamer or simply seeking a high-quality keyboard, the Ducky One 2 Mini RGB is definitely worth considering.