Mrsavage, also known as Martin Foss Andersen, is a professional Fortnite player who has gained significant recognition for his exceptional gaming skills. As a player at such a high level, the choice of equipment becomes crucial in maintaining top performance. One important piece of equipment that stands out for many gamers is the keyboard. Thus, the question arises: What keyboard does Mrsavage use?
**Mrsavage uses the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard.**
The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard offers a combination of remarkable features designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts. Let’s delve into the details of this keyboard and explore its benefits:
What features make the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard stand out?
The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard is known for its low profile mechanical switches, precise key actuation, and rapid responsiveness. This feature set ensures a competitive edge for gamers like Mrsavage.
Are the low profile switches of the CORSAIR K70 keyboard suitable for gaming?
Yes, the low profile switches not only provide a sleek design but also offer a shorter actuation distance and faster response time. This is ideal for gaming, where quick reflexes are necessary.
Does the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard offer customizable RGB lighting?
Indeed, this keyboard provides vibrant and customizable RGB lighting effects, allowing users to personalize their gaming setup according to their preferences.
Can the CORSAIR K70 keyboard withstand intense gaming sessions?
Absolutely! The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard is built with durability in mind. Its aluminum frame ensures robustness and longevity, even during extensive gaming sessions.
Does the keyboard offer additional multimedia controls?
Yes, the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard provides dedicated multimedia controls, enabling quick access to various functions without disrupting gameplay.
What type of key switches does the CORSAIR K70 keyboard use?
This keyboard utilizes CORSAIR’s low profile CHERRY MX Speed switches. These switches offer an ultra-fast 1.2mm actuation distance, making them ideal for gaming purposes.
Is the CORSAIR K70 keyboard suitable for typing tasks as well?
Certainly! While designed with gaming in mind, the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard also provides an excellent typing experience, ensuring versatility for daily tasks.
Can users create macros on the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard?
Yes, this keyboard offers full macro programming capabilities, allowing users to create complex macros to streamline repetitive tasks or execute intricate commands in games.
Is the CORSAIR K70 keyboard compatible with different operating systems?
The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard is compatible with both Windows and macOS, providing versatility and accessibility to a wide range of users.
Does the CORSAIR K70 keyboard include a wrist rest?
Yes, this keyboard comes with a detachable soft-touch wrist rest, providing additional comfort during gaming or typing sessions.
Can the keyboard’s RGB lighting sync with other CORSAIR products?
Absolutely! The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard is fully compatible with CORSAIR’s iCUE software, allowing synchronization with other compatible devices for immersive lighting effects.
Does the keyboard support N-key rollover?
Yes, the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard supports full N-key rollover, ensuring each keypress is detected independently, even during rapid and simultaneous keystrokes.
In conclusion, Mrsavage, the renowned Fortnite player, opts for the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire keyboard to enhance his gaming experience. With its remarkable features, such as low profile switches, customizable RGB lighting, and robust build quality, this keyboard proves to be an excellent choice for both gaming enthusiasts and professional gamers alike.