If you’re a fan of gaming or e-sports, you most likely have heard of Mr. Savage M, a professional Fortnite player hailing from Norway. As avid gamers are always on the lookout for the best equipment to enhance their gaming experience, one burning question remains: What keyboard does Mr. Savage M use? Let’s dive in and find out!
The Answer: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL
**Mr. Savage M uses the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboard**. This tenkeyless keyboard has become a popular choice among professional gamers for its exceptional performance. Designed with precision and versatility in mind, it offers numerous features to improve gaming efficiency.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL boasts per-key customization, allowing players to assign macros and remap keys to their preference. With dynamic OLED smart displays, it can showcase in-game stats, Discord messages, and other information directly on the keyboard. Furthermore, its OmniPoint Switches provide super-fast response times, granting an advantage to gamers looking for quick reaction times in intense battles.
Now that the main question has been answered, let’s delve into some other related FAQs about gaming keyboards.
1. Are mechanical keyboards better for gaming?
Yes, mechanical keyboards are generally favored by gamers due to their tactile feedback, individual key switches, and durability.
2. What other gaming keyboards are popular among professionals?
Some other gaming keyboards popular among professionals are the Logitech G Pro X, Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition, and Ducky One 2 Mini.
3. Are smaller keyboards better for gaming?
Smaller keyboards, such as tenkeyless (TKL) or 60% keyboards, are popular among gamers as they provide more desk space for mouse movement and can be more comfortable due to their compact size.
4. Are wireless gaming keyboards worth it?
Wireless gaming keyboards have improved significantly in recent years, offering low-latency performance and convenience, making them a viable choice for gamers.
5. Can I use a gaming keyboard for everyday use?
Absolutely! Gaming keyboards can be used for everyday tasks as well. Many of them offer multimedia keys and customizable features that come in handy for productivity purposes.
6. What keyboard features should I look for as a gamer?
When searching for a gaming keyboard, prioritize features such as anti-ghosting, N-key rollover, customizable RGB lighting, macro functionality, and responsive key switches.
7. Are membrane keyboards suitable for gaming?
While membrane keyboards can be used for gaming, they may not provide the same level of tactile feedback and durability that mechanical keyboards offer.
8. What advantages do mechanical keyboards provide?
Mechanical keyboards offer improved typing accuracy, faster response times, better durability, and a more satisfying typing experience compared to membrane keyboards.
9. Can I use a controller instead of a keyboard for gaming?
Yes, many games are compatible with controllers, and some gamers prefer using them for certain genres like racing or fighting games.
10. Can I use a gaming keyboard on consoles?
Most gaming keyboards are designed for use with PCs, but some models can be used with consoles that support USB input.
11. What is key rollover?
Key rollover refers to the number of simultaneous key presses a keyboard can handle. N-key rollover means that a keyboard can register unlimited simultaneous key presses, ensuring accuracy during intense gaming sessions.
12. Are RGB lighting effects important for gaming keyboards?
RGB lighting is not crucial to gaming performance but can provide an aesthetically pleasing and immersive experience. Many gaming keyboards offer customizable RGB lighting effects to match gamers’ preferences.
In conclusion, Mr. Savage M, the prominent Fortnite player, uses the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboard. However, it is essential to remember that finding the perfect keyboard ultimately depends on personal preference. Aspiring gamers can explore various options available in the market and consider specific features before investing in a keyboard that suits their gaming needs.