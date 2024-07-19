What keyboard does linus use?

If you’re a fan of Linus Sebastian, the famous Canadian YouTuber and tech enthusiast, you may have wondered about the keyboard he uses. Known for his tech reviews, product unboxings, and computer builds on his popular channel Linus Tech Tips, Linus is often seen typing away on various keyboards, so which one does he actually favor? Let’s dive into the world of Linus’s keyboards and find out!
The Answer:
Linus uses the custom-made
While Linus has tried and tested countless keyboards over the years, he ultimately settled on using his very own custom-made one. This keyboard was designed specifically to cater to his needs, preferences, and typing style.
Linus’s custom keyboard is based on the “Tokyo60” keyboard kit, which is a compact and versatile mechanical keyboard. It features a 60% layout, meaning it only includes the alphanumeric keys, a few function keys, and arrow keys. This minimalistic design allows for a more ergonomic typing experience while reducing the space required on a desk.
To customize his keyboard further, Linus opted for Gateron low-profile mechanical switches, which provide a satisfying tactile feel with a shorter actuation distance compared to traditional switches. These switches are known for their accuracy and swift response, making them ideal for Linus’s fast-paced and precise typing.
Furthermore, his custom keyboard has keycaps made from PBT (polybutylene terephthalate) plastic, which is known for its durability and resistance to shine from prolonged use. The keycaps are also designed for maximum comfort and ease of typing.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. What other keyboards has Linus used in the past?
Linus has tried a variety of keyboards, including the Logitech G915, the Razer Huntsman Mini, and the Keycult No.1 Rev.1. These keyboards were all used at different times for various purposes.
2. Does Linus prefer mechanical keyboards?
Yes, Linus is an avid fan of mechanical keyboards, as they offer a more tactile and satisfying typing experience while providing great customization options.
3. What keycaps does Linus prefer?
Linus typically uses keycaps made from PBT plastic due to their durability and resistance to wear. They also provide a more textured feel compared to ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) keycaps.
4. Why does Linus prefer a compact layout?
The compact layout of Linus’s custom keyboard allows for a more ergonomic typing experience, reduces strain on the wrists, and gives him more desk space.
5. Does Linus have any preferences when it comes to switch types?
Linus prefers Gateron low-profile mechanical switches for their shorter actuation distance and accuracy in typing.
6. Has Linus ever reviewed his own custom keyboard?
No, Linus has not formally reviewed his own custom keyboard. However, he has mentioned it in passing during some of his videos.
7. Has Linus ever considered switching to a different keyboard?
While Linus is always open to trying new keyboards and sharing his thoughts, he seems content with his custom-made keyboard for now.
8. Can you purchase the same keyboard as Linus?
The exact replica of Linus’s custom-made keyboard might not be available for purchase, but you can find similar compact keyboards like the Tokyo60 online and customize them according to your preferences.
9. What advantages do low-profile switches offer?
Low-profile mechanical switches, like the ones Linus uses, provide a shorter actuation distance, which can lead to faster and more accurate typing. They also allow for thinner keyboard designs.
10. Does Linus use any keycap customization?
Linus’s keyboard has custom-designed keycaps with symbols and lettering that appeal to his personal aesthetic. However, these customizations are not available for purchase.
11. Where did Linus get his custom-made keyboard?
Linus likely sourced the components for his custom-made keyboard from various online retailers and then assembled it himself.
12. Does Linus have any plans to release his own keyboard design?
As of now, Linus has not announced any plans to release his own keyboard design commercially. However, like any tech enthusiast, he always entertains the possibility in the future.
In conclusion, Linus uses a custom-made keyboard based on the Tokyo60 kit. This compact mechanical keyboard features Gateron low-profile switches and PBT keycaps, providing Linus with an ergonomic, accurate, and satisfying typing experience. While you can’t purchase the exact replica of Linus’s keyboard, you can build your own with similar components and customize it to your own liking.