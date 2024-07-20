Introduction:
FaZe Dubs is a professional esports player who has made quite a name for himself in the gaming community, particularly in the world of Fortnite. Like any serious gamer, he relies on top-of-the-line gaming equipment to maximize his performance. One essential tool that plays a crucial role in his gaming setup is his keyboard. In this article, we will delve into the details and find out which keyboard FaZe Dubs uses.
What keyboard does FaZe Dubs use?
**The keyboard used by FaZe Dubs is the SteelSeries Apex Pro.**
The SteelSeries Apex Pro is a high-performance mechanical keyboard designed specifically for gamers. It is equipped with customizable per-key RGB lighting, advanced mechanical switches, and a host of other features that cater to the needs of professional gamers like FaZe Dubs. The Apex Pro’s adaptable OmniPoint switches make it highly versatile and ideal for any gaming style or preference.
FAQs:
1.
What makes the SteelSeries Apex Pro special?
The Apex Pro stands out for its customizable features, including per-key actuation, RGB lighting, and advanced mechanical switches.
2.
Are the switches on the Apex Pro mechanical?
Yes, the Apex Pro is equipped with advanced mechanical switches that provide a superior gaming experience.
3.
What are the benefits of having per-key actuation?
Per-key actuation allows gamers to customize how sensitive each key is, which can be advantageous in various gaming situations.
4.
Can you explain the OmniPoint switches?
OmniPoint switches are exclusive to the Apex Pro keyboard. They provide adjustable actuation sensitivity, allowing for a highly personalized key response.
5.
Why is FaZe Dubs using the SteelSeries Apex Pro?
FaZe Dubs likely chose the Apex Pro for its advanced features, reliable performance, and the ability to customize the keyboard to his preferred gaming style.
6.
Does the Apex Pro have a wrist rest?
Yes, the Apex Pro comes with a detachable magnetic wrist rest for added comfort during long gaming sessions.
7.
Can you program macros on the keyboard?
Yes, the Apex Pro allows users to create macros – a sequence of actions or commands – that can be assigned to specific keys for quick and easy execution.
8.
Is the keyboard compatible with other gaming platforms?
Yes, the Apex Pro is compatible with different gaming platforms, including PC and Mac, making it a versatile choice for gamers.
9.
Does FaZe Dubs’ choice of keyboard give him an advantage in gaming?
Having a high-quality keyboard like the Apex Pro can indeed provide a competitive advantage. Its customizable features and responsive switches allow for better control and precision during gameplay.
10.
How much does the SteelSeries Apex Pro cost?
As of now, the Apex Pro is priced around $199.99, but the prices may vary depending on the retailer and any ongoing promotions.
11.
Are there any alternatives to the SteelSeries Apex Pro?
Yes, there are several other keyboards on the market that offer similar features and performance. Some popular alternatives include the Razer Huntsman Elite, Logitech G Pro X, and Corsair K95 Platinum.
12.
Where can one purchase the SteelSeries Apex Pro?
The Apex Pro keyboard is available for purchase on various online platforms, including the SteelSeries official website, as well as reputable retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg.
Conclusion:
FaZe Dubs, a prominent figure in the gaming community, strategically chooses his equipment to enhance his abilities and achieve great results. In the realm of keyboards, the SteelSeries Apex Pro has proven to be his weapon of choice. Its advanced technology, customizable features, and mechanical switches make it a suitable companion for intense gaming sessions. Aspiring gamers looking to elevate their gameplay may find the Apex Pro to be a valuable addition to their arsenal.