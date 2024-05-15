Cloakzy, the popular Twitch streamer and professional Fortnite player, has garnered a huge following due to his impressive gaming skills and entertaining streams. Many fans are curious about the equipment he uses, including his keyboard. So, what keyboard does cloakzy use? **Cloakzy currently uses the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard for his gaming endeavors.**
The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB is a mechanical gaming keyboard that offers a host of features perfectly suited for gamers like cloakzy. It boasts Cherry MX mechanical switches, which are widely regarded as some of the best switches for gaming due to their smooth keystrokes and reliability. These switches provide a satisfying tactile feedback and enable swift and accurate keystrokes, essential for competitive gaming.
The keyboard is also equipped with a stunning RGB backlighting system, allowing cloakzy to customize the lighting to his preference. With the HyperX NGenuity software, he can personalize each key’s lighting effect, create custom macros, and save profiles, ensuring optimal performance and aesthetics during his streams.
The Alloy Elite RGB features a durable steel frame that ensures stability during intense gaming sessions, adding to its overall longevity. The detachable wrist rest provides ergonomic support, minimizing strain and fatigue, allowing cloakzy to play comfortably for long hours.
Now, let’s dive into some frequently asked questions regarding Cloakzy’s keyboard:
FAQs:
1. Does the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB offer programmable keys?
Yes, the keyboard has six programmable macro keys situated on the left side for cloakzy’s convenience. These keys can be customized using the HyperX NGenuity software.
2. What type of switches does the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB have?
The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB comes with Cherry MX switches, which are known for their superior performance and durability.
3. Can the keyboard be used with consoles?
Absolutely! The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB supports both PC and console gaming, making it versatile for cloakzy’s gaming needs.
4. Are the keys replaceable on the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB?
No, the keys on the Alloy Elite RGB are not replaceable, but they are built to be highly durable, lasting for countless gaming sessions.
5. Does the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB include multimedia keys?
Yes, the keyboard features dedicated multimedia keys, allowing cloakzy to conveniently control audio playback, volume, and other multimedia functions.
6. Is the USB connection detachable?
No, the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB has a fixed USB cable, providing a secure and stable connection during cloakzy’s intense gaming sessions.
7. Does the keyboard have any dedicated gaming features?
Apart from the programmable macro keys, the Alloy Elite RGB also includes an easy-to-access Game Mode feature, preventing accidental presses of the Windows key while gaming.
8. How is the build quality of the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB?
The keyboard is constructed with a solid steel frame, ensuring durability and stability, even during intense gaming moments.
9. Can cloakzy create custom lighting profiles for the keyboard?
Absolutely! The HyperX NGenuity software allows cloakzy to create and save custom lighting profiles for his keyboard.
10. Is the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB available in different switch options?
Yes, the keyboard is available with Cherry MX Blue, Brown, or Red switches, catering to different preferences in terms of tactile feedback and key resistance.
11. Does the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB support full N-key rollover?
Yes, the keyboard offers full N-key rollover, ensuring that all key presses are registered accurately, no matter how many keys are pressed simultaneously.
12. Are there any additional accessories included with the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB?
In addition to the detachable wrist rest, the keyboard also comes with a keycap removal tool and extra colored keycaps for further customization.
In conclusion, cloakzy utilizes the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard for his gaming needs. With its excellent performance, durability, and customizable features, this keyboard proves to be a reliable companion for cloakzy’s intense gaming sessions.