When it comes to professional gaming, having the right keyboard can make all the difference. The keyboard choice of professional gamers has become a relevant topic of interest for aspiring players and enthusiasts alike. One player whose keyboard choice has gained significant attention is Clix, a celebrated Fortnite player. So, the burning question on everyone’s mind is: What keyboard does Clix use?
**Clix uses the Matrix Elite Series 60% Mechanical Keyboard.** This keyboard is a popular choice among professional gamers due to its compact size and high-performance features. It offers a solid build quality, customizable key switches, and impressive lighting effects, making it an ideal companion for intense gaming sessions.
Now that we’ve covered what keyboard Clix uses let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
1. What other gaming peripherals does Clix use?
Clix uses a variety of gaming peripherals such as a gaming mouse, headset, and mousepad. However, specific product choices may vary based on personal preferences and current sponsorship agreements.
2. Why do professional gamers prefer mechanical keyboards?
Mechanical keyboards provide a tactile and responsive typing experience, allowing gamers to execute precise movements and actions in games. The distinct feedback from mechanical switches is highly advantageous in competitive gaming situations.
3. Are there any advantages to using a compact keyboard like the Matrix Elite Series 60%?
Compact keyboards save desk space and provide a more ergonomic setup by reducing the reach distance to the mouse. This can enhance comfort and efficiency during gaming sessions.
4. Can I use Clix’s keyboard to improve my gaming performance?
While having the same keyboard as Clix won’t directly enhance your gaming skills, investing in a mechanical keyboard can improve your overall gaming experience by offering better responsiveness and comfort.
5. What are some notable features of the Matrix Elite Series 60% keyboard?
The Matrix Elite Series 60% keyboard comes equipped with fully programmable keys, customizable RGB lighting, a detachable USB-C cable, and hot-swappable switches, allowing for easy customization and maintenance.
6. Does the Matrix Elite Series 60% support macros?
Yes, the keyboard supports macro functionality, enabling users to program complex commands and actions with a single key press.
7. Can I use the Matrix Elite Series 60% for purposes other than gaming?
Absolutely! Despite its gaming-oriented features, the Matrix Elite Series 60% is a versatile keyboard suitable for any typing-intensive tasks, such as programming or content creation.
8. How much does the Matrix Elite Series 60% keyboard cost?
The price of the keyboard may vary depending on the retailer and availability, but typically it ranges from $100 to $150.
9. Does Clix’s keyboard have software for customization?
Yes, the Matrix Elite Series 60% keyboard comes with software that allows for extensive customization of lighting, macros, and key assignments.
10. Can I swap the key switches on the Matrix Elite Series 60%?
Yes, the Matrix Elite Series 60% has hot-swappable switches, which means you can easily swap out the switches without soldering. This allows customization and experimentation with different switch types to achieve the desired typing experience.
11. Are there any drawbacks to using the Matrix Elite Series 60%?
Some users might find the compact layout of the Matrix Elite Series 60% keyboard initially challenging to adapt to, as it requires mastering layering and function key combinations for accessing all the available keys.
12. What other keyboard options do professional gamers commonly use?
Apart from the Matrix Elite Series 60%, professional gamers often opt for other renowned brands such as Logitech, Razer, Corsair, and SteelSeries, as they offer a wide range of high-quality keyboards specially designed for gaming.
Aspiring players and gaming enthusiasts continuously seek to optimize their gaming setup, and Clix’s keyboard choice has piqued their interest. The Matrix Elite Series 60% Mechanical Keyboard, favored by Clix, ensures a top-notch gaming experience with its performance and reliable features. Whether you’re a professional gamer or a passionate enthusiast, finding the perfect keyboard to enhance your gaming abilities is an exciting journey worth embarking on.