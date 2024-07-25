**What keyboard comes with iMac?**
When purchasing a new iMac, you might be wondering what keyboard comes included with your purchase. The standard keyboard that comes with an iMac is the Apple Magic Keyboard.
**1. What is the Apple Magic Keyboard?**
The Apple Magic Keyboard is a sleek and wireless keyboard designed specifically for use with Mac computers. It features a low-profile design, a scissor mechanism for responsive typing, and a built-in rechargeable battery.
**2. Does the Apple Magic Keyboard come with all iMac models?**
Yes, the Apple Magic Keyboard is included with all new iMac models. Whether you purchase the 21.5-inch iMac or the 27-inch iMac, you will receive the Magic Keyboard as part of the package.
**3. Are there different versions of the Apple Magic Keyboard?**
Yes, there are different versions of the Apple Magic Keyboard available. The standard version that comes with the iMac features a numeric keypad. However, Apple also offers a version without the numeric keypad for those who prefer a more compact layout.
**4. Can I choose a different keyboard when purchasing an iMac?**
Yes, you have the option to choose a different keyboard when purchasing an iMac. Besides the standard Magic Keyboard, Apple also offers the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, which includes a fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.
**5. Does the Magic Keyboard come in different colors?**
Unfortunately, the Magic Keyboard only comes in a standard silver color. Apple does not offer different color options for their keyboards at this time.
**6. Can I use a non-Apple keyboard with my iMac?**
Yes, you can use a non-Apple keyboard with your iMac. The iMac is compatible with any USB or Bluetooth keyboard, so you have the flexibility to choose a keyboard that suits your preferences.
**7. Is the Magic Keyboard compatible with other devices?**
While the Magic Keyboard is designed primarily for use with Mac computers, it can also be used with other Bluetooth-enabled devices such as iPads, iPhones, and Apple TV.
**8. Can I connect multiple Magic Keyboards to one iMac?**
No, it is not possible to connect multiple Magic Keyboards to a single iMac. Each iMac can only be paired with one keyboard at a time.
**9. How do I connect the Magic Keyboard to my iMac?**
To connect the Magic Keyboard to your iMac, simply turn on the keyboard and go to the Bluetooth settings on your iMac. From there, select the Magic Keyboard and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the pairing process.
**10. How long does the battery of the Magic Keyboard last?**
The battery life of the Magic Keyboard can vary depending on usage. However, on average, it can last for about a month or more on a single charge.
**11. Can I charge the Magic Keyboard while using it?**
Yes, you can charge the Magic Keyboard while using it. The keyboard features a built-in lightning port that allows you to charge it using the included lightning cable.
**12. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with Windows or other operating systems?**
While the Magic Keyboard is designed for use with Mac computers, it can also be used with Windows or other operating systems. However, certain specialized keys or functions may not be fully supported on non-Mac systems.