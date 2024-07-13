What key is command key on Windows keyboard?

The command key on a Windows keyboard is not a standard key like on a Mac keyboard. However, there is a key on a Windows keyboard that serves a similar purpose as the command key on a Mac keyboard. This key is known as the **Windows key** or the **Windows logo key**.
The Windows key is prominently located at the bottom left corner of most Windows keyboards, next to the CTRL key. It is denoted by a Windows logo, which looks like a flag made up of four squares. The key is labeled with the Windows logo or simply marked as “Win.”
FAQs about the Windows key on a Windows keyboard
1. What is the function of the Windows key on a Windows keyboard?
The Windows key is used to open the Start menu, which allows you to access various features, settings, and applications on your Windows computer.
2. Can the Windows key be used for keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, the Windows key is often used in combination with other keys to perform various keyboard shortcuts in Windows.
3. What are some common shortcuts that involve the Windows key?
Some common shortcuts that involve the Windows key include **Win + D** to show the desktop, **Win + E** to open File Explorer, and **Win + R** to open the Run dialog box.
4. Can the function of the Windows key be customized?
Yes, the function of the Windows key can be customized to open specific applications or perform particular actions through the Windows settings.
5. Does every Windows keyboard have a Windows key?
Yes, almost every Windows keyboard has a Windows key. However, some specialized keyboards or older models might not feature this key.
6. Can the Windows key be disabled?
Yes, the Windows key can be disabled through specific Windows settings or by using third-party software.
7. Is the Windows key exclusive to Windows operating systems?
Yes, the Windows key is designed specifically for Windows operating systems and is not recognized by other operating systems like macOS or Linux.
8. Can the Windows key be replaced with the command key on a Windows keyboard?
No, the Windows key cannot be replaced with the command key on a Windows keyboard. They serve different functions and have different key layouts.
9. Are there any alternatives to the Windows key?
If you don’t have a Windows key on your keyboard or it’s not functioning, you can use alternative methods such as right-clicking on the taskbar or pressing CTRL+ESC to access the Start menu.
10. Can the Windows key be remapped to perform a different function?
Yes, the Windows key can be remapped using specialized software or keyboard customization tools.
11. Is the Windows key the same as the home button on a smartphone?
No, the Windows key on a Windows keyboard is not the same as the home button on a smartphone. The home button on a smartphone typically returns you to the home screen, while the Windows key on a Windows keyboard opens the Start menu.
12. Can the Windows key be used to lock the computer?
Yes, you can lock your computer quickly by pressing the **Win + L** keyboard shortcut, which utilizes the Windows key along with the letter “L.”