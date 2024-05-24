What is token passing in computer network?

Computer networks use various protocols and techniques to efficiently transmit data between connected devices. One such technique is token passing, which is a method for controlling access to the network medium. In token passing, a token, a unique control message, circulates among the devices, granting them temporary permission to transmit data.
What is the purpose of token passing in computer networks?
Token passing aims to prevent data collisions and ensure fair access to the network medium. It allows devices to transmit data only when they possess the token, avoiding conflicts when multiple devices attempt to send data simultaneously.
How does token passing work?
Token passing follows a predetermined sequence of devices in the network. When a device possesses the token, it has permission to transmit data. Once the transmission is complete, the device releases the token, which then moves to the next device in the sequence, allowing it to transmit data.
What happens if a device wants to transmit data but does not possess the token?
If a device wants to transmit data but does not have the token, it must wait until the token circulates to it. Each device in the network knows its position in the token passing sequence, allowing them to determine when it is their turn to possess the token.
What happens if a device fails or is disconnected from the network in token passing?
If a device fails or is disconnected, the token passing sequence is reconfigured to bypass the faulty device. This ensures that the network remains functional without interruptions caused by a single device.
What are the advantages of token passing in computer network?
Token passing provides several advantages in computer networks, including preventing data collisions, ensuring fair access to the network medium, and allowing for a predictable transmission sequence. It leads to efficient utilization of network resources and reduces the chances of network congestion.
What are the disadvantages of token passing in computer network?
While token passing offers many benefits, it also has some drawbacks. The network performance can be negatively affected if there are frequent token requests or if a device is unable to release the token promptly. Additionally, token passing introduces delays as devices wait for their turn to transmit data.
Does token passing guarantee equal bandwidth allocation for all devices?
Token passing does not guarantee equal bandwidth allocation since devices can vary in their data transmission requirements and frequency of token possession. However, it ensures fair access to the network medium, allowing all devices to transmit data without data collisions.
Can token passing be used in all types of computer networks?
Token passing can be used in different types of networks, such as ring networks where devices are interconnected in a circular shape. However, it may not be suitable for all network topologies or for networks with a large number of devices due to the potential increase in delays.
Is token passing a widely used network access control method?
Token passing was popular in early network technologies like Token Ring, but currently, it is less commonly used compared to other access control methods like Carrier Sense Multiple Access (CSMA) or Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA).
How does token passing differ from other access control methods?
Token passing differs from other access control methods, such as CSMA, where devices contend for the network medium. In token passing, each device has a defined time slot to access the medium, ensuring orderly and controlled data transmission.
Can token passing be combined with other network protocols?
Yes, token passing can be integrated with other protocols to enhance network functionality. For example, it can be combined with protocols like Ethernet to create networks that benefit from both token passing and CSMA/CD (Carrier Sense Multiple Access with Collision Detection).
Are there any alternatives to token passing in computer networks?
Several alternatives exist to control access to network media, including CSMA/CD, CSMA/CA (Carrier Sense Multiple Access with Collision Avoidance), and reservation-based protocols. Each method has its own advantages and is suitable for specific network environments.
What role does token passing play in modern computer networks?
While token passing is not as prevalent in modern networks as it once was, it still remains relevant in certain niche applications and legacy systems that utilize Token Ring technologies. However, in most contemporary networks, other access control methods have gained wider adoption due to their flexibility and scalability.
In conclusion, token passing is a network access control method in which a token circulates among the devices, granting them temporary permission to transmit data. It is aimed at preventing data collisions and ensuring fair access to the network medium. While not as commonly used today as in the past, token passing still holds significance in specific network domains.