What is the worldʼs cheapest laptop?

When it comes to laptops, finding a budget-friendly option is no longer a daunting task. With advancements in technology and increasing competition among manufacturers, affordable laptops have flooded the market. While various brands offer budget-friendly alternatives, one laptop stands out as the world’s cheapest option. **Introducing the Pinebook**.
The Pinebook – An Overview
The Pinebook is a highly affordable laptop manufactured by Pine64, a company known for creating low-cost devices. This laptop is renowned for its low price, making it perfect for individuals on a tight budget or those who need a basic device for everyday tasks.
Features and Specifications
Although the Pinebook is priced remarkably low, it still manages to offer basic features expected from any laptop. With its 14-inch display, this laptop provides a satisfactory viewing experience. It is powered by an ARM Cortex A53 Quad-Core processor, which allows for smooth performance with everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and media consumption.
The Pinebook comes with a basic 64GB of storage, providing ample space for storing essential documents and files. It also features a microSD card slot, enabling users to expand storage if needed. In terms of connectivity, this laptop includes two USB 2.0 ports, a micro-HDMI port, and a headphone jack.
The World’s Cheapest Laptop
The world’s cheapest laptop is indeed the Pinebook. With a price tag lower than almost any other laptop on the market, the Pinebook offers exceptional value for money.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can the Pinebook handle multitasking?
While the Pinebook is primarily designed for basic tasks, it can handle multitasking to some extent. However, its performance might be limited when running multiple resource-intensive applications simultaneously.
2. How is the build quality of the Pinebook?
Given its low price, the Pinebook’s build quality is decent. However, as a budget laptop, you shouldn’t expect the same level of durability as high-end devices.
3. Does the Pinebook come with a pre-installed operating system?
Yes, the Pinebook comes with a Linux-based operating system called Pinebook OS pre-installed. However, users have the option to install other operating systems as well.
4. Is the Pinebook suitable for gaming?
The Pinebook’s hardware is not specifically built for heavy gaming. It can handle lightweight or older games, but users shouldn’t expect smooth gameplay for modern, graphics-intensive titles.
5. Does the Pinebook have good battery life?
The Pinebook offers a moderate battery life, typically lasting around 6-7 hours with general usage. However, battery life can vary depending on usage patterns and screen brightness.
6. Is the Pinebook lightweight and portable?
Yes, the Pinebook weighs around 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) and is relatively slim. It is designed to be lightweight and portable, making it convenient for users who need a laptop on the go.
7. Can the Pinebook connect to Wi-Fi?
Yes, the Pinebook has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, allowing users to connect to wireless networks for internet access.
8. Does the Pinebook support Bluetooth connectivity?
No, unfortunately, the Pinebook does not have Bluetooth capabilities. Therefore, you won’t be able to connect Bluetooth devices such as speakers or headphones.
9. Are software updates available for the Pinebook?
Yes, Pine64 provides software updates for the Pinebook, ensuring bug fixes, security patches, and potential improvements to the operating system.
10. Can I upgrade the Pinebook’s RAM?
No, the Pinebook’s RAM is soldered directly onto the motherboard, limiting the possibility of upgrading it.
11. Does the Pinebook have a webcam?
No, the Pinebook does not include a built-in webcam. However, users can connect external webcams for video calls and conferencing.
12. Is the Pinebook suitable for students?
Yes, the Pinebook is an excellent option for students on a budget or those who require a basic laptop for educational purposes. Its affordability and functionality make it an attractive choice for school-related tasks.