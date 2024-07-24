What is the warranty on a 2019 RAM 1500?

When purchasing a brand new vehicle, understanding the warranty coverage is crucial. In the case of the 2019 RAM 1500, the warranty offers buyers peace of mind by protecting them against certain unexpected repairs and expenses. So, what exactly is the warranty on a 2019 RAM 1500?
The warranty on a 2019 RAM 1500 consists of:
– Basic Limited Warranty: RAM provides a Basic Limited Warranty that covers the vehicle for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty offers comprehensive coverage for most components of the vehicle, and any repairs or adjustments required within this period will be performed free of charge.
– Powertrain Limited Warranty: The Powertrain Limited Warranty for the 2019 RAM 1500 lasts five years or 60,000 miles, whichever occurs first. It covers the cost of repairs or replacements for major powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and driveline system.
– Rust-Through Limited Warranty: The Rust-Through Limited Warranty ensures that the body sheet metal panels of the RAM 1500 are free from perforation due to corrosion for five years or 100,000 miles.
Related or similar FAQs:
1. What components are covered by the Basic Limited Warranty?
The Basic Limited Warranty covers most components of the 2019 RAM 1500, including the engine, transmission, electrical system, suspension, steering, and more.
2. Are wear and tear items covered by the warranty?
No, wear and tear items such as brakes, tires, and wiper blades are not covered by the warranty. These items are considered regular maintenance and are the responsibility of the vehicle owner.
3. Is roadside assistance included in the warranty?
Yes, RAM provides 24-hour roadside assistance for the duration of the Basic Limited Warranty. This service includes jump-starts, towing, fuel delivery, and lockout assistance.
4. Can the warranty be transferred to a new owner?
Yes, the warranty on the 2019 RAM 1500 is fully transferable. If you sell your vehicle, the new owner will benefit from the remaining warranty coverage.
5. Are there any additional warranties available for purchase?
RAM offers an array of extended warranties that provide extra coverage beyond the standard warranty period. These extended warranties can be purchased for added peace of mind.
6. Is regular maintenance covered under the warranty?
No, routine maintenance such as oil changes, filter replacements, and regular inspections are not covered by the warranty. It is the responsibility of the owner to perform and pay for these services.
7. Can I have my vehicle serviced at any authorized RAM dealership?
Yes, you can have your RAM 1500 serviced at any authorized RAM dealership throughout the United States and Canada. Be sure to keep records of all maintenance and repairs.
8. Does the warranty cover accidental damage or collision repairs?
No, the warranty does not cover repairs resulting from accidents, collisions, or any other type of external damage. Comprehensive insurance coverage is necessary to protect against these situations.
9. Are there any mileage restrictions during the warranty period?
No, there are no mileage restrictions for warranty coverage during the specified warranty periods. Whether you drive 10,000 or 100,000 miles per year, you will still be protected.
10. Can I perform my own repairs without voiding the warranty?
Yes, you can perform your own repairs or have them done by a third-party mechanic. However, it is essential to maintain proper documentation and use authorized parts to avoid any warranty disputes.
11. Does the warranty cover rental vehicle expenses?
No, the warranty does not cover the cost of rental vehicles while your RAM 1500 is being repaired. However, some extended warranty plans may offer rental coverage as an additional benefit.
12. What happens if I modify my vehicle with aftermarket parts?
Modifying your RAM 1500 with non-approved aftermarket parts can potentially void the warranty for components affected by those modifications. It is best to consult with your dealership before making any modifications to your vehicle.
While the warranty on a 2019 RAM 1500 provides significant coverage, it is essential to thoroughly read and understand the terms and conditions of the warranty. This ensures that you make the most of the warranty coverage and keep your truck running smoothly throughout its lifespan.