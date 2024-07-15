What is the price of the first Apple computer?

When it comes to technology giants, Apple has undeniably left an indelible mark on the world. From sleek smartphones to innovative tablets, Apple’s products have become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives. However, do you ever wonder how it all began? What was the price of the first Apple computer, the one that sparked the tech revolution? Let’s delve into the intriguing origins of Apple and uncover just how much that groundbreaking computer cost.
The Birth of Apple
In 1976, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne founded Apple Computer Company, known today as Apple Inc. Their mission was to bring personal computers to the masses, a vision that would soon transform the world forever. The first fruit of their labor was the Apple I, a computer that would lay the foundation for all future Apple products.
The Apple I was a remarkable machine, boasting a single circuit board with a special design – something unseen in the burgeoning computer industry at the time. It featured a MOS 6502 microprocessor, which had a clock speed of 1 MHz. Additionally, it had 4 kilobytes of memory, expandable to a (whopping at the time) 8 kilobytes. The computer was supplied as a kit that required users to assemble it themselves, providing an exciting hands-on experience for users.
The Price of the Apple I
**The first Apple computer was priced at $666.66.** Yes, you read that correctly! The eye-catching price tag might seem peculiar, but according to Steve Wozniak, it was purely coincidental. Wozniak, the mastermind behind Apple’s hardware, stated that he simply liked repeating digits and didn’t pay much attention to the numerical value. Nevertheless, it makes for an interesting tidbit of trivia about the historic machine.
Considering inflation and the exponential rise in technology, one might question how Apple I’s price compares to modern-day computers. In today’s dollars, the Apple I would cost approximately $2,983. An exorbitant price by modern standards, but back in the day, it presented an accessible entry point for computer enthusiasts.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How many Apple I computers were sold?
Around 200 Apple I computers were produced, and only 175 were sold. The remaining units were either given away or lost to time.
2. How did the Apple I perform in the market?
Despite its limited commercial success, the Apple I was a significant achievement for the fledgling Apple Computer Company. It laid the groundwork for future innovations and set them on the path to success.
3. How does the Apple I compare to modern computers?
In terms of computing power and capabilities, the Apple I stands no chance against even the simplest modern computers. However, it was a revolutionary product at the time, considering the limited technology available.
4. Did the Apple I have a monitor?
No, the Apple I did not come with a monitor. Users had to supply their own display and peripherals.
5. Were there any competitors to the Apple I?
At the time, other personal computers existed, such as the Altair 8800 and the Commodore PET. However, the Apple I stood out due to its innovative design and user-friendly nature.
6. Is the Apple I still functional today?
Yes, there are a few Apple I computers that still work today. These vintage machines are considered rare collectibles.
7. Can you buy an Apple I today?
Occasionally, an Apple I goes up for auction, but they are incredibly rare. Moreover, they often fetch high prices from collectors and technology enthusiasts.
8. Did the Apple I have a keyboard?
The Apple I did not have a built-in keyboard. Users had to connect a separate keyboard to operate the computer.
9. What operating system did the Apple I use?
The Apple I did not have a graphical user interface or a full-fledged operating system like modern computers. Users had to manually enter code to execute commands.
10. How did sales of the Apple I compare to its successor, the Apple II?
The Apple II, released in 1977, was much more successful than its predecessor. With its color graphics and improved functionality, the Apple II became a game-changer in the personal computer industry.
11. Who are Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak?
Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak were two of the co-founders of Apple Computer Company. Steve Jobs brought visionary leadership and marketing genius, while Steve Wozniak contributed his technical brilliance as the hardware designer.
12. What happened to Ronald Wayne?
Ronald Wayne, the third co-founder, ultimately decided to leave Apple after just 12 days. He sold his 10% stake in the company for $800, later expressing regret as Apple skyrocketed to success. Today, Wayne is known as the man who could have been a billionaire.