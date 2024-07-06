What is the plural of computer?

When it comes to the plural form of the word “computer,” there seems to be some confusion. Since language is an ever-changing entity, it is not uncommon for people to have different opinions on plurals. However, the majority of English speakers consider the correct plural form of “computer” to be “computers.”

The plural of computer is “computers.” This is similar to other nouns that follow the same pattern, like “book” becoming “books” in plural form.

FAQs about the plural of computer:

  1. Can I say “computera” or “computeri” instead of “computers”?

    2. No, “computera” or “computeri” are incorrect plurals for the word “computer.” The correct plural form is “computers.”

  2. Why is “computers” the correct plural for “computer”?

    3. In English, most nouns form their plurals by simply adding an “s” at the end. “Computers” follows this common pluralization pattern.

  3. Are there any exceptions to the “add an ‘s'” rule for pluralization?

    4. Yes, there are exceptions to this rule. Some nouns have irregular plural forms, like “child” becoming “children.” However, “computer” is not one of these exceptions.

  4. Can I use “computers” both as singular and plural?

    5. No, “computers” is the plural form of the noun. The singular form is simply “computer.”

  5. When did “computers” become the widely accepted plural for “computer”?

    6. The usage of “computers” as the plural form has been widely accepted for a long time, as computers have been around since the mid-20th century.

  6. Are there any alternative plural forms used for “computer”?

    7. While some individuals might use alternative forms such as “computer systems” or “computing devices” when referring collectively to multiple computers, “computers” remains the standard plural form of “computer.”

  7. Can I use “computer” for both singular and plural?

    8. No, “computer” is specifically the singular form, referring to a single device. To refer to multiple devices, you need to use the plural form “computers.”

  8. Is there a singular form of “computers”?

    9. Yes, “computer” is the singular form of “computers.”

  9. What if I don’t add an “s” to “computer” when referring to multiple devices?

    10. Leaving out the “s” in “computers” when referring to multiple devices would be incorrect. It would lead to confusion and potentially miscommunication.

  10. Do other technology-related terms follow the same pluralization pattern as “computer”?

    11. Yes, most technology-related terms follow the same pluralization pattern, where an “s” is added to form the plural. For example, “phones,” “tablets,” and “laptops.”

  11. Can the plural form of “computers” be used to describe multiple types or categories of computers?

    12. No, the plural “computers” refers to multiple instances of the same type of device. To refer to different types or categories of computers, you would need to use specific terms like “PCs” or “laptops.”

  12. Is there any regional variation in the pluralization of “computer”?

    13. Overall, “computers” is the accepted plural form of “computer” worldwide. While there may be slight variations in pronunciation or accents, the pluralization pattern remains consistent.

Now that the confusion has been cleared up, it is important to remember that “computers” is the correct plural form of “computer.” Whether you’re discussing multiple machines or referring to a broader category, using “computers” will ensure clear and effective communication.

