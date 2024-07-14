What is the plural form of computer mouse?
The plural form of computer mouse is **computer mice**.
FAQs about the plural form of computer mouse:
1. Is the plural form “computer mouses”?
No, the correct plural form is “computer mice.”
2. Why is the plural form “computer mice”?
The plural form of “mouse” follows the irregular pattern of changing the “-ouse” ending to “-ice” in the plural form.
3. Can I use “mouses” instead of “mice” to refer to multiple computer mice?
Using “mouses” instead of “mice” is considered incorrect when referring to computer mice.
4. Are there any other plural forms accepted for “computer mouse”?
No, “computer mice” is the universally accepted plural form for referring to multiple computer mice.
5. Is the singular form “computer mouses”?
No, the singular form is “computer mouse,” just like the plural form of “house” is “houses.”
6. Can I use “computer mices” as the plural form?
No, “computer mices” is not the correct plural form for “computer mouse.” The correct form is “computer mice.”
7. Are there any other words with a similar plural form to “computer mice”?
Yes, words like “louse” have the plural form “lice,” which follows the same irregular pattern as “mouse” to “mice.”
8. Can I refer to multiple computer mice as “mouse devices”?
While “mouse devices” does convey the idea of multiple computer mice, it is more commonly used to refer to different types or models of computer mice rather than the plural form itself.
9. Do I need to change “mouse” to “mices” when referring to only two computer mice?
No, the plural form remains “computer mice” regardless of the number, so you would still use “computer mice” to refer to two computer mice.
10. What is the origin of the plural form “mice” for “mouse”?
The plural form “mice” originates from Old English, where the irregular plural form “mys” was used for the word “mus,” meaning “mouse.”
11. Is it grammatically incorrect to say “computer mices”?
Yes, “computer mices” is grammatically incorrect. The correct form to use is “computer mice” for the plural.
12. Can I use “mice” for other types of computer input devices, like trackpads or touchscreens?
No, “mice” is specifically used for plural computer mice. Other input devices would have their own distinct plural forms, such as “trackpads” or “touchscreens.”