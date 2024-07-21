The computer mouse is an essential tool that has become ubiquitous in modern computing. Designed to provide an intuitive way to interact with our computers, this input device has revolutionized the way we navigate through digital interfaces. However, when it comes to discussing more than one of these devices, a common question arises: what is the plural form of a computer mouse?
What is the plural for a computer mouse?
**The plural for a computer mouse is “computer mice.”** Despite the logical expectation for the plural form to be “mouses” following typical English grammar rules, the IT industry has popularized the term “mice” to differentiate between the rodent and the computer peripheral.
While it may seem unusual at first, the term “mice” has been widely accepted and recognized within the tech community. It has become the standard way to refer to multiple computer mice, and even major dictionaries have acknowledged its usage.
Related or similar FAQs:
1. Is “mouses” a valid plural form for computer mouse?
No, “mouses” is not the standard plural form for a computer mouse, although it may follow traditional English grammar rules.
2. Why is the plural form for computer mouse not “mouses”?
The term “mouses” could create confusion since it is already associated with the plural form of the small, furry, rodent-like animals.
3. How did “mice” become the accepted plural for computer mouse?
The adoption of “mice” as the plural form for computer mouse can be attributed to the technology industry’s influence and preference for terminology that distinguishes hardware from animal species.
4. Are there any alternative plural forms for computer mouse?
Some people use the term “mouses” instead of “mice” when referring to multiple computer mice, but it is not as widely accepted within the tech community.
5. Is it grammatically incorrect to say “mouses” instead of “mice” for computer mouse?
While “mouses” may be grammatically correct according to traditional English grammar rules, it is not widely used in the context of computer peripherals.
6. Can “mice” still refer to the animal in the plural form?
Yes, “mice” can still be used to refer to the animal in the plural form. The context and sentence structure make the intended meaning clear.
7. How do you differentiate between a computer mouse and many computer mice in a sentence?
When differentiating between the singular and plural forms, you can use the article “a” for the singular and “multiple” or “several” for the plural. For example, “I use a computer mouse” and “I use multiple computer mice.”
8. Is there a specific reason why the IT community chose “mice” as the plural?
The IT community adopted “mice” as the plural of computer mouse to minimize confusion and establish a clear distinction between the peripheral device and the animal.
9. Are there other examples in the tech industry where plural terms differ from traditional English grammar?
Yes, there are other examples, such as “data” (which is already plural but used as singular) and “viruses” (instead of “viri”), in which the tech industry has developed its own terminology.
10. Can “mice” be used for other types of computer pointing devices?
Yes, “mice” can be used as the plural form for other types of computer pointing devices, such as trackballs or touch-sensitive surfaces, if they resemble the traditional mouse design.
11. How many computer mice are sold worldwide annually?
Exact figures are difficult to determine, but it is estimated that several hundred million computer mice are sold worldwide each year.
12. When was the computer mouse first introduced?
The computer mouse was first introduced in 1964 by Douglas Engelbart and Bill English at the Stanford Research Institute.