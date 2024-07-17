What is the name of the first Apple computer?

The first Apple computer was called **Apple I**. Developed by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, it was the foundation of what would eventually become one of the most successful tech companies in the world, Apple Inc.
FAQs:
1. When was the Apple I computer first introduced?
The Apple I computer was introduced in April 1976.
2. How much did the Apple I computer cost?
The Apple I computer originally sold for $666.66.
3. What were the key features of the Apple I computer?
The Apple I featured a built-in keyboard, a cassette interface for storage, and an optional display that could be connected to a television.
4. How many Apple I computers were produced?
It is estimated that around 200 Apple I computers were produced, making it a rare and sought-after collector’s item today.
5. What was the memory capacity of the Apple I computer?
The Apple I computer had a memory capacity of 4KB, which was expandable to 48KB.
6. Did the Apple I computer come pre-assembled?
No, the Apple I computer was sold as a DIY kit. Users had to assemble the components themselves, including soldering the necessary chips.
7. What kind of microprocessor did the Apple I computer use?
The Apple I computer used the MOS Technology 6502 microprocessor, which was revolutionary for its time.
8. Was the Apple I computer a commercial success?
While the Apple I computer was not a commercial success in terms of sales figures, it laid the foundation for future success for Apple Inc. by generating interest and establishing the company’s reputation.
9. What was the importance of the Apple I computer in the history of personal computing?
The Apple I computer played a significant role in the history of personal computing as it was one of the first fully assembled personal computers available to the public.
10. Are there any known Apple I computers still in existence today?
Yes, there are still a small number of known Apple I computers in existence today, although they are extremely rare and highly valued by collectors.
11. What was the next computer released after the Apple I?
The next computer released by Apple Inc. after the Apple I was the Apple II, which became one of the company’s most successful products.
12. What is the current value of an original Apple I computer?
The value of an original Apple I computer can vary greatly depending on factors such as condition, completeness, and rarity. However, it is not uncommon for them to fetch hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars at auctions.
In conclusion, the first Apple computer was named the Apple I. Despite its limited commercial success, it played a crucial role in the history of personal computing and set the stage for the tremendous success that Apple Inc. would later achieve with its subsequent products.