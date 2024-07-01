What is the name of symbol in computer keyboard?

Have you ever wondered what the name of the symbol on your computer keyboard is? You know, that little key with a hashtag or number sign on it? Well, wonder no more! The name of this symbol is the **octothorpe**.
FAQs:
1. What is an octothorpe?
An octothorpe is the name given to the symbol “#” on a computer keyboard. It is also commonly referred to as a number sign or a hash symbol.
2. What is the origin of the name “octothorpe”?
The word “octothorpe” is believed to have been coined by engineers at Bell Labs in the 1960s. The exact origin of the name is a subject of debate, but it has become the widely accepted term for the symbol.
3. How is the octothorpe used on a computer?
The octothorpe symbol has various uses on a computer. It is commonly used in programming languages as the prefix for a comment or to denote a special instruction.
4. Is the octothorpe the same as a pound sign?
In the United States, the symbol “#” is often referred to as the **pound sign**, especially on telephone keypads. However, in other parts of the world, the term “pound sign” may refer to the British currency symbol (£).
5. What are some other names for the octothorpe?
While “octothorpe” is the most recognized name for the symbol, it has several other names as well. It is commonly referred to as the number sign, hash symbol, pound sign (in the US), or even the tic-tac-toe board.
6. Is the octothorpe only used in computer keyboards?
No, the octothorpe symbol is not limited to computer keyboards. It is also commonly used in telephone keypads and has various applications in different fields, including telecommunications and mathematics.
7. What does the octothorpe represent in mathematics?
In mathematics, the octothorpe symbol is used to represent **concatenation**, which is the process of combining sequences of numbers or strings together.
8. Can the octothorpe be used as a shortcut in certain software?
Yes, in some text-based software or programming environments, the octothorpe symbol can be used as a shortcut for specific commands or functions.
9. Are there any special keyboard shortcuts involving the octothorpe?
While not as widely known as other keyboard shortcuts, there are some applications that use the octothorpe in combination with other keys to perform specific actions. However, these shortcuts may vary depending on the software being used.
10. Can the octothorpe be used in URLs or social media?
Yes, the octothorpe symbol is frequently used in URLs and social media platforms as a **hashtag**, which is a way of categorizing and searching for specific topics or trends.
11. Are there any fun facts about the octothorpe?
Interestingly, the octothorpe symbol has its own dedicated key on telephone keypads, while on most computer keyboards, it shares a key with the number 3.
12. Is the octothorpe a widely recognized symbol?
Yes, the octothorpe is a widely recognized symbol that has become an integral part of our daily digital communication. It is used in various contexts and has gained popularity with the rise of social media platforms.