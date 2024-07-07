When it comes to powering desktop computers, the choice of power supply is crucial. In the world of computer hardware, you might have come across two terms: AT and ATX power supplies. Both of them serve the purpose of delivering power to the computer’s components, but they do so in different ways. Let’s dive deeper into the key differences between AT and ATX power supplies.
The AT Power Supply
The AT power supply, or commonly known as the Advanced Technology power supply, was the dominant standard in the 1980s and early 1990s. Originally developed by IBM for their desktop computers, the AT power supply follows a specific design and set of specifications.
The primary feature of an AT power supply is its physical size and shape. It is usually larger and cube-shaped compared to ATX power supplies. Additionally, the AT power supply has a single power connector that plugs into the motherboard, providing power to all the computer components.
One significant drawback of the AT power supply is that it does not support soft power control. In simple terms, this means that the computer cannot be turned on or off using software commands and requires manual intervention.
The ATX Power Supply
The ATX power supply, which stands for Advanced Technology Extended, was introduced in 1995 as an upgraded version of the AT power supply. It brought several improvements to the functionality and convenience of desktop computers.
The most notable feature of an ATX power supply is its smaller and rectangular shape, making it more space-efficient and compatible with modern computer cases. ATX power supplies have a standardized set of connectors, including a 20-pin or 24-pin main power connector, allowing better distribution of power to different components.
What is the difference between AT and ATX power supply?
The key difference between AT and ATX power supplies lies in their physical size, power connectors, and functionality. While the AT power supply is bulkier, has a single power connector, and lacks soft power control, the ATX power supply is more compact, features standardized connectors, and supports soft power control.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What are the advantages of ATX power supplies over AT power supplies?
The advantages of ATX power supplies include improved space efficiency, standardized connectors, and the ability to control the computer’s power through software commands.
2. Can an ATX power supply be used in a case designed for an AT power supply?
No, since ATX power supplies are smaller and have a different physical shape, they are not compatible with cases designed for AT power supplies.
3. Are AT power supplies still available today?
Although AT power supplies are considered outdated, some specialized vendors may still offer them for specific retro computer systems.
4. Can an AT motherboard be powered by an ATX power supply?
No, as the power connectors of AT and ATX power supplies are different, an AT motherboard requires an AT power supply for proper functioning.
5. Are ATX power supplies more energy-efficient than AT power supplies?
The efficiency of a power supply is not determined by its form factor but rather by its energy certification rating. Both AT and ATX power supplies can have varying levels of energy efficiency depending on their specifications.
6. Do ATX power supplies generate less heat compared to AT power supplies?
Power supply heat generation depends on multiple factors, including load, design, and efficiency. Generally, modern ATX power supplies tend to be more energy efficient, resulting in less heat output.
7. Can an ATX power supply be used with older hardware?
In most cases, an ATX power supply should be compatible with older hardware as long as the necessary connectors and power requirements are met.
8. Can an AT power supply provide power to modern motherboards?
No, modern motherboards require ATX power supplies for proper power distribution.
9. Are both AT and ATX power supplies compatible with universal power standards?
Yes, both AT and ATX power supplies are designed to operate within universal voltage standards, ensuring compatibility across different countries and regions.
10. Which power supply offers better cable management capabilities?
ATX power supplies provide better cable management options due to their standardized connectors and modular designs available in many models.
11. Is it possible to modify an AT power supply to function like an ATX power supply?
Technically, it is possible to modify an AT power supply to work like an ATX power supply, but it requires extensive knowledge and expertise in electronics.
12. Do ATX power supplies support modern features like sleep mode and wake-on-LAN?
Yes, ATX power supplies enhance computer functionality by supporting modern features like sleep mode and wake-on-LAN, which were not available with AT power supplies.
In conclusion, the difference between AT and ATX power supplies is significant. While AT power supplies are bulkier, lack modern features, and have a single power connector, ATX power supplies are more compact, support advanced functionalities, and feature standardized connectors. When choosing a power supply, it is crucial to ensure compatibility with the motherboard and components to ensure optimal performance and functionality.