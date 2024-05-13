What is the code for degree symbol on keyboard?

If you’ve ever needed to type the temperature or any other degree measurement on your computer, you may have wondered what the code for the degree symbol on the keyboard is. Fortunately, there are a few different ways to accomplish this, depending on the operating system and application you are using. In this article, we will explore various methods to help you insert the degree symbol effortlessly.
1. Using keyboard shortcut on Windows
To quickly insert the degree symbol on a Windows computer, you can use the following keyboard shortcut: Alt + 0176. Simply press and hold the Alt key while typing 0176 on the numeric keypad, then release the Alt key.
2. Using keyboard shortcut on Mac
If you’re using a Mac computer, you can insert the degree symbol by pressing Option + Shift + 8 keys simultaneously. This combination will instantly generate the ° symbol wherever your cursor is located.
3. Using the Character Map on Windows
Windows users can also utilize the built-in Character Map application to insert special characters like the degree symbol. To access it, click on the Start button, search for “Character Map,” and open the application. Then, locate the degree symbol and click on it to select, followed by clicking on the “Copy” button. Finally, paste the symbol into your desired document or text field.
4. Using the Emoji & Symbols menu on Mac
Mac users have the option to utilize the Emoji & Symbols menu to insert the degree symbol into their documents. To access this menu, click on the Edit menu in an application, go to “Emoji & Symbols” (or a similar option), and a window with a range of symbols will appear. Simply locate the degree symbol and click on it to insert it into your document.
5. Using AutoCorrect feature in Microsoft Office
If you frequently use Microsoft Office applications such as Word or Excel, you can set up an AutoCorrect rule to automatically replace a specified text with the degree symbol. By defining a unique code, such as “/deg”, to trigger the replacement, you can effortlessly insert the symbol by typing your defined code followed by a space or punctuation mark.
6. Using HTML code
For web developers or individuals working with HTML, the degree symbol can be inserted using its relevant HTML code. You can utilize “°” or “°” to display the ° symbol on your webpages.
FAQs:
1. Can the degree symbol be copied and pasted directly?
Yes, you can simply copy the degree symbol (°) from a source and paste it directly into your document or text field.
2. Does the keyboard layout affect the code for the degree symbol?
No, the keyboard layout does not affect the code for the degree symbol. The codes mentioned above work universally on QWERTY keyboards.
3. How can I type the degree symbol on a smartphone?
On most smartphones, the degree symbol (°) can be accessed by pressing and holding the 0 or O key on the virtual keyboard to reveal additional symbols.
4. Can I change or create a custom keyboard shortcut for the degree symbol on Windows or Mac?
Both Windows and Mac operating systems allow you to customize keyboard shortcuts. Refer to the respective system settings to create or edit shortcuts for the degree symbol.
5. Is there a way to insert the degree symbol without using shortcuts or codes?
Yes, some word processing and spreadsheet software may have dedicated buttons or menus to insert special characters, including the degree symbol.
6. Are there any alternative symbols for degrees?
While the degree symbol (°) is widely recognized, alternatives such as “deg” or “o” (lowercase) written after the numerical value can also represent degrees.
7. Can I insert the degree symbol in handwriting on digital devices?
Yes, if you have a stylus or a digital pen, you can draw or write the degree symbol directly onto touch-enabled devices or graphics tablets.
8. Does the code for the degree symbol differ in different languages?
No, the code for the degree symbol remains the same across all languages and keyboard layouts.
9. Can I insert the degree symbol using voice-to-text input?
Yes, most voice-to-text input methods also recognize and convert the spoken term “degree” into the ° symbol.
10. Is the Alt code for the degree symbol the same on all Windows versions?
Yes, the Alt code for the degree symbol works consistently across all versions of Windows.
11. Can I combine the degree symbol with other characters or numbers?
Certainly! You can combine the degree symbol with other characters, numbers, or letters to represent various measurements or expressions.
12. Are there any alternative methods to insert the degree symbol?
Some third-party keyboard apps or text expansion tools offer alternate methods to insert special characters. Explore these tools for more options to insert the degree symbol effortlessly.