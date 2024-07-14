External hard drives have become an essential tool for storing and backing up our ever-increasing digital content. As our data storage needs continue to grow, the demand for larger and more capacious external hard drives has also increased. But what is the biggest size external hard drive available on the market today? Let’s explore this question in detail and address some related FAQs.
What is the biggest size external hard drive?
**The biggest size external hard drive currently available is an astonishing 20 terabytes (TB).** Terabytes are a unit of measurement for data storage capacity, and a 20TB external hard drive provides an immense amount of space for storing all your important files, documents, photos, videos, and more.
FAQs:
1. What is the benefit of having a large external hard drive?
A large external hard drive allows you to store a vast amount of data without worrying about running out of space. It also provides a convenient backup and storage solution for individuals and businesses.
2. Are there any larger external hard drives on the horizon?
As technology advances, we might expect to see even larger external hard drives in the future. Manufacturers are continually pushing the boundaries of storage capacity, so it wouldn’t be surprising to witness larger options in the coming years.
3. What are some common sizes for external hard drives?
External hard drives come in various sizes, ranging from a few gigabytes (GB) to several terabytes (TB). Common sizes include 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, and now, the largest 20TB option.
4. Can I connect a large external hard drive to my computer?
Yes, most modern computers are equipped with ports that allow connectivity to external hard drives. You can connect these devices using USB, Thunderbolt, or other compatible ports.
5. Can I use a large external hard drive with my gaming console?
Some gaming consoles, such as PlayStation and Xbox, support external hard drives for storing games and game-related content. However, it’s essential to check the compatibility of the specific console before making a purchase.
6. How much data can a 20TB external hard drive hold?
A 20TB external hard drive can hold an enormous amount of data. It can store approximately 5 million photos (assuming an average size of 4MB per photo), 1.5 million songs (at an average size of 12MB per song), or over 900 hours of HD video content.
7. Are larger external hard drives more expensive?
Generally, the larger the external hard drive, the more expensive it tends to be. However, the prices of external hard drives have significantly decreased over the years, making even the larger options more affordable for consumers.
8. Can I use a 20TB external hard drive as a standalone backup solution?
Yes, a 20TB external hard drive can serve as a reliable standalone backup solution, providing ample space to store backups of your entire system. However, it’s always a good practice to have multiple backup solutions to ensure the safety of your data.
9. Are there portable 20TB external hard drives available?
Since 20TB external hard drives are relatively large in size and require additional power, they are commonly designed for desktop use rather than portability. Portable external hard drives typically have smaller capacities.
10. Can I use a 20TB external hard drive for professional video editing?
Yes, a 20TB external hard drive can be an excellent choice for professional video editing. It provides vast storage space, allowing you to work with large video files without worrying about running out of storage.
11. Can I expand the storage of my current external hard drive?
Some external hard drives allow for expandable storage by using additional drives or modules. However, it’s crucial to check the product specifications and compatibility before attempting to expand the storage.
12. What are some popular brands that offer large external hard drives?
Several well-known brands offer large external hard drives, including Western Digital, Seagate, Toshiba, Samsung, and LaCie. These brands have a reputation for producing high-quality and reliable storage solutions.