What is the best iPad pro 12.9 keyboard case?

The iPad Pro 12.9 is a fantastic device that offers a powerful computing experience. However, if you often find yourself needing to type for extended periods of time, you might want to consider investing in a keyboard case to enhance your productivity. With the plethora of options available in the market, it can be challenging to determine the best iPad Pro 12.9 keyboard case to suit your needs. In this article, we will explore some of the top choices available, considering factors like typing experience, durability, versatility, and design.
**The Best iPad Pro 12.9 Keyboard Case**
The **Logitech Slim Folio Pro** stands out as the best iPad Pro 12.9 keyboard case on the market. It offers a fantastic typing experience, reliable connectivity, and a durable build quality. The keyboard itself is backlit, which makes it convenient to work in low-light conditions. The Slim Folio Pro also provides excellent protection to your iPad, with its sturdy exterior and secure magnetic latch. In addition, it allows you to adjust the viewing angle of your device, making it versatile and comfortable to use in various situations.
**Frequently Asked Questions**
1. Is the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio a good option for the iPad Pro 12.9?
Yes, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is a popular choice due to its seamless integration with the iPad Pro, slim design, and easy attachment.
2. What is the main advantage of the Brydge Pro+ Keyboard?
The Brydge Pro+ Keyboard offers a laptop-like experience with its trackpad feature, making it a great option for those who want a more versatile setup.
3. Are there any affordable options available for an iPad Pro 12.9 keyboard case?
Yes, the Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard is a budget-friendly option that provides a decent typing experience and a lightweight design.
4. Can I use the Logitech Slim Folio Pro with other iPad models?
No, the Logitech Slim Folio Pro is specifically designed for the iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd and 4th generations) only.
5. Does the Apple Magic Keyboard work with the iPad Pro 12.9?
Yes, the Apple Magic Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd and 4th generations) and provides a premium typing experience; however, it comes at a higher price point.
6. Is the Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard worth considering?
The Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard offers a sleek and compact design, making it a suitable choice for those who prioritize portability.
7. Can I detach the keyboard from the ZAGG Rugged Messenger?
Yes, the ZAGG Rugged Messenger allows you to detach the keyboard and use it separately, providing you with more flexibility.
8. Does the Logitech Combo Touch offer trackpad functionality?
Yes, the Logitech Combo Touch features a trackpad, giving users the ability to use their iPad Pro 12.9 more efficiently.
9. Is the Fintie Keyboard Case a durable option?
While the Fintie Keyboard Case offers an affordable price tag, it may not be as durable as some of the other options on the market.
10. What about the typing experience on the ProCase iPad Pro 12.9 Keyboard Case?
The ProCase iPad Pro 12.9 Keyboard Case provides a comfortable typing experience with its well-spaced keys and tactile feedback.
11. Does the Brydge 12.9 Max+ offer a backlit keyboard?
Yes, the Brydge 12.9 Max+ keyboard case includes a backlit keyboard, which makes it convenient to type in dimly lit environments.
12. Is the ZUGU Alpha Case compatible with the Apple Pencil?
Yes, the ZUGU Alpha Case features a dedicated Apple Pencil holder and supports wireless charging for the Apple Pencil 2nd generation.
In conclusion, selecting the best iPad Pro 12.9 keyboard case ultimately depends on your specific preferences and requirements. However, the Logitech Slim Folio Pro is a standout choice due to its excellent typing experience, durability, versatility, and design. It’s worth considering these factors, as well as your budget, before making a decision.