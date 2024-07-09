What is the alternative keyboard to the qwerty?

The QWERTY keyboard layout, which was invented in the 19th century for typewriters, has become the standard input method for computer keyboards. However, as technology evolves and our typing needs change, alternative keyboard layouts have emerged. One such popular alternative is the Dvorak Simplified Keyboard.
The Dvorak Simplified Keyboard
The Dvorak Simplified Keyboard, often referred to as just the Dvorak keyboard, is an alternative layout designed to optimize typing speed, efficiency, and comfort. It was patented in 1936 by Dr. August Dvorak and his brother-in-law, Dr. William Dealey.
The Dvorak keyboard differs from the QWERTY layout in several ways. The most significant difference is the arrangement of the letters. The Dvorak layout places the most commonly used letters on the home row, which is the row where your fingers rest. This reduces finger movement and improves typing speed.
Typists who use the Dvorak keyboard often report increased typing speed, reduced finger fatigue, and even improved accuracy compared to QWERTY. However, it is important to note that switching to the Dvorak layout requires a period of adjustment and practice, especially if you are already accustomed to using QWERTY.
12 FAQs about Alternative Keyboard Layouts
1. How does the Dvorak keyboard improve typing speed?
The Dvorak keyboard optimizes typing speed by placing frequently used letters on the home row, reducing finger movement and minimizing strain.
2. Is the Dvorak keyboard widely supported?
While the Dvorak keyboard layout is not as widely supported as QWERTY, it can be easily configured on most modern operating systems and devices.
3. Can I switch between QWERTY and Dvorak keyboards?
Yes, you can switch between the QWERTY and Dvorak keyboards, but it may take some time to adjust between the two layouts.
4. Are there any other alternative keyboard layouts?
Yes, apart from Dvorak, other alternative keyboard layouts include Colemak, Workman, and the Maltron keyboard.
5. How long does it take to learn the Dvorak layout?
Depending on your dedication and practice, it may take a few weeks to a few months to become comfortable with the Dvorak layout.
6. Are alternative keyboards faster than QWERTY?
In general, alternative keyboards have the potential to be faster than QWERTY, but individual results may vary based on the user’s skill level and adaptability.
7. Why is the QWERTY keyboard still the standard?
The QWERTY keyboard remains the standard due to its widespread adoption, familiarity, and resistance to change.
8. Can alternative keyboards be used on smartphones?
Yes, alternative keyboards like Dvorak can be installed on smartphones with compatible operating systems.
9. Do alternative keyboards reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries?
Alternative keyboards may reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries by encouraging a more ergonomic typing posture and reducing finger movement.
10. Are alternative keyboards suitable for everyone?
While alternative keyboards like the Dvorak layout can benefit many typists, personal preference and individual typing habits play a significant role in determining their suitability.
11. Are alternative keyboards compatible with all software?
In most cases, alternative keyboards are compatible with all software as they function at the operating system level.
12. Are there any studies supporting the benefits of alternative keyboards?
There have been studies suggesting that alternative keyboard layouts can improve typing speed and reduce strain, but more research is needed to establish conclusive evidence.
While the QWERTY keyboard has long been the standard, alternative keyboard layouts like the Dvorak Simplified Keyboard offer potential improvements in typing speed and comfort. Exploring these alternatives can be an exciting journey for those seeking to optimize their typing experience.