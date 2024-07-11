What is snipping tool in computer?

Snipping Tool is a built-in screenshot capturing tool available in Windows operating systems, starting from Windows Vista and up to Windows 10. The tool allows users to capture screenshots of their computer screen or specific parts of it, and save them in various formats such as PNG, GIF, or JPEG. Snipping Tool offers different capturing modes and editing options, making it a convenient tool for capturing and annotating screenshots.
How do I use Snipping Tool on Windows?
Using Snipping Tool is quite simple. You can access it by going to the Start menu, searching for “Snipping Tool,” and opening it. Once opened, select the desired capturing mode (full-screen, window, rectangular, or free-form), capture the desired area, and save or edit the screenshot as needed.
What are the capturing modes in Snipping Tool?
Snipping Tool offers four capturing modes:
- Free-form: Allows you to capture a screenshot in any irregular shape by drawing around the desired area.
- Rectangular: Allows you to capture a screenshot in a rectangular shape by selecting the desired area using a cursor.
- Window Snip: Allows you to capture a screenshot of a specific window by clicking on it.
- Full-screen Snip: Allows you to capture a screenshot of the entire screen.
Can I edit the captured screenshots using Snipping Tool?
Yes, Snipping Tool provides basic editing options for the captured screenshots. Once a screenshot is captured, you can use the built-in pen, highlighter, or eraser tools to annotate the screenshot. Snipping Tool also allows you to save the captured screenshot in different file formats, copy it to the clipboard, or send it via email.
Can I set a delay before capturing a screenshot with Snipping Tool?
No, Snipping Tool does not offer a built-in delay feature. However, you can use the “Delay” function to capture pop-up menus or other elements that appear after a short delay. To use this feature, open Snipping Tool, click on “Delay,” and select the desired delay time (in seconds).
Where are the screenshots saved when using Snipping Tool?
By default, screenshots captured using Snipping Tool are saved in the “Pictures” folder of the user’s account. However, you can choose a different location for saving the screenshots by changing the default save location in the Snipping Tool options.
Can I capture screenshots of a scrolling window using Snipping Tool?
No, Snipping Tool does not have a scrolling window capture feature. It can only capture what is currently visible on the screen.
Can I use Snipping Tool to capture screenshots of video players or games?
Yes, Snipping Tool can capture screenshots of video players or games. However, in some cases, the captured screenshot may not display properly due to the screen capture restrictions imposed by certain video players or games.
Does Snipping Tool support keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, Snipping Tool supports keyboard shortcuts. The default keyboard shortcut to open Snipping Tool is the “Ctrl + Shift + S” combination. However, you can customize the keyboard shortcuts by going to the Snipping Tool options.
Is Snipping Tool available on Mac or Linux?
No, Snipping Tool is a Windows-specific tool and is not available on Mac or Linux operating systems. However, both Mac and Linux have their own built-in screenshot capturing tools.
Is there a Snipping Tool alternative?
Yes, there are several Snipping Tool alternatives available for Windows users, such as Greenshot, Lightshot, and PicPick. These tools offer similar screenshot capturing and editing functionalities, and some even provide additional features and options.
Can I use Snipping Tool on multiple monitors?
Yes, Snipping Tool can be used on multiple monitors. It captures screenshots of the active monitor or the selected area, allowing users to capture screenshots from any connected monitors.
Can I resize the captured screenshots in Snipping Tool?
No, Snipping Tool does not have a built-in resizing feature. If you need to resize a captured screenshot, you can use an image editing software or an online image resizing tool.