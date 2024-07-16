What is segment table in computer graphics?

Segment table is an essential data structure used in computer graphics systems to manage segmented memory. It serves as a lookup table that maps logical segments to their corresponding physical addresses in memory.
What are the primary functions of a segment table?
The primary functions of a segment table are to map logical segments to physical addresses and to protect memory segments from unauthorized access.
How does a segment table work?
When a program references a logical segment, the CPU uses the segment number as an index to the segment table. The entry retrieved contains the base address of the corresponding physical segment as well as other information like segment length and access permissions.
What is a logical segment?
A logical segment represents a logical division of memory in a computer program. It provides a way to logically organize and manage memory, making it easier for programmers to access and modify specific parts of a program.
What is a physical segment?
A physical segment represents an actual region of contiguous memory in the physical memory system. It corresponds to a logical segment and is identified by its base address in memory.
What information is stored in a segment table entry?
A segment table entry typically contains the base address of the physical segment, segment length, access permissions, and other control bits or flags related to memory management.
How are segments protected using a segment table?
Segment tables allow the operating system to enforce access permissions on different segments. By setting appropriate permissions, the system ensures that a program can only access segments it is authorized to, protecting other segments from unauthorized access.
Can a segment table handle multiple programs?
Yes, a segment table can handle multiple programs. Each program has its segment table, allowing for separate memory management and segmentation for each program.
How is memory fragmentation handled in segment tables?
Segment tables can help reduce memory fragmentation by allowing dynamic allocation of memory segments. When a program requests memory, the operating system can allocate a free segment and update the segment table accordingly.
What happens if a logical segment is not found in the segment table?
If a logical segment is not found in the segment table, it results in a segmentation fault or a similar error. The program attempting to access the segment is terminated or an exception is raised.
Can segment tables be dynamically resized?
Yes, segment tables can be dynamically resized. The operating system can allocate additional memory for segment tables when needed to accommodate more segments or programs.
What are some advantages of using segment tables?
Segment tables provide memory protection, allow for flexible memory allocation, simplify address translation, and enable efficient sharing of memory segments among multiple programs.
Are segment tables used in modern computer systems?
Segment tables were commonly used in older computer systems. However, modern systems often use advanced memory management techniques like virtual memory, which provides more flexibility and improved performance.
How are segment tables different from page tables?
Segment tables and page tables are both used in memory management, but they serve different purposes. Segment tables manage logical segments, while page tables handle smaller fixed-size pages within those segments.