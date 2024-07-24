What is rarp in computer network?

The Reverse Address Resolution Protocol (RARP) is a networking protocol used to obtain the IP address of a device when its MAC address is known. It is the reverse of the Address Resolution Protocol (ARP), which is commonly used to find the MAC address of a device when its IP address is known. While RARP is an older protocol and has been largely superseded by other mechanisms, understanding its functionality can provide insights into the evolution of computer networks.
**RARP stands for Reverse Address Resolution Protocol in computer networks. It is a networking protocol used to obtain the IP address of a device when its MAC address is known.**
1. How does RARP work?
RARP allows the requester (a device without an IP address) to send a broadcast message containing its MAC address. A RARP server receives the request, matches the MAC address to an IP address in its table, and replies with the IP address for the requester to use.
2. When is RARP typically used?
RARP is commonly used in diskless workstations, where the client lacks permanent storage to store an IP address. It enables the diskless workstation to obtain its IP address from a RARP server during the boot process.
3. What are the advantages of using RARP?
RARP simplifies the IP address assignment process in certain scenarios by eliminating the need for manual configuration or dedicated DHCP servers.
4. Are there any limitations of RARP?
One of the major limitations of RARP is the lack of security mechanisms, making it vulnerable to various attacks such as IP spoofing. Additionally, RARP is limited by its reliance on a local subnet and cannot be used across different subnets.
5. How does RARP differ from ARP?
ARP is used to obtain the MAC address of a device, while RARP is used to obtain the IP address. ARP is more commonly used in modern networks, as the need for obtaining IP addresses from MAC addresses has diminished with the introduction of more advanced protocols and technologies.
6. What is the current alternative to RARP?
Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is the widely adopted successor to RARP. DHCP allows for automatic IP address assignment, simplifies network administration, and provides additional configuration options.
7. Can RARP be used in conjunction with DHCP?
Yes, RARP and DHCP can work together in certain scenarios. RARP can be used during the initial boot process to acquire the IP address, while DHCP takes over for subsequent IP address management.
8. Is RARP used in IPv6 networks?
No, RARP is mainly used in IPv4 networks. IPv6 incorporates a different mechanism called Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) for address resolution.
9. How does RARP handle conflicts if multiple devices with the same MAC address request IP addresses?
RARP servers maintain a table mapping MAC addresses to IP addresses. If conflicts occur, it is the responsibility of the administrator to ensure unique MAC address assignments to avoid conflicts.
10. Are there any alternatives to RARP in diskless workstation environments?
Another alternative to RARP in diskless workstation environments is the Bootstrap Protocol (BOOTP), which also allows for automatic IP address configuration during the boot process.
11. Can RARP function across different network segments?
No, RARP is limited to a single local subnet. It cannot provide IP address resolution across different network segments or subnets.
12. Is RARP still used in modern computer networks?
RARP has largely been superseded by more advanced protocols like DHCP. While RARP may still be found in legacy systems or specific use cases, its usage in modern networks is minimal.